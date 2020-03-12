With coronavirus concerns canceling sporting events around the world, golf was one of the few to continue Thursday as fans witnessed Hideki Matsuyama tie a TPC Sawgrass course record with a 63 to take the first-round lead at the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Starting with Round 2, however, the competitors will be on their own.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said Thursday that fans will not be allowed at the final three days of the tournament, commonly known as “The Fifth Major,“ or three other tournaments — one in Florida, two in Texas — leading up to the Masters in April. Monahan said it was decided the outdoor/noncontact sport played across acreage did not have to be shut down entirely.

Matsuyama gave the round’s final crowd something to cheer about when he finished with a 25-foot eagle putt on the ninth green. He is the ninth player to shoot a 63 at TPC Sawgrass. At nine under par, he holds a two-stroke lead over Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Matsuyama began his round on the back nine with four birdies. He later had birdies on Nos. 5-7.

“Today I made some putts and that seems to be the difference of late,” he said. “That was really the catapult to me to have a good round today.”

Monahan said key personnel such as vendors, media, volunteers and player support staff would be allowed at Sawgrass. He also said the situation with COVID-19 was so fluid that plans to stage tournaments the next three weeks could change.