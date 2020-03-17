Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Tom Brady has agreed in principle to sign with the Buccaneers

Tom Brady looks on during a playoff game against the Titans.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
4:30 PM
The Chargers made a push for Tom Brady, but they were again foiled by the quarterback.

Brady opted to end his brief foray into free agency by agreeing in principle to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a person close to the situation who was not authorized to publicly speak on the matter. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport first reported the agreement.

The frenzy surrounding Brady picked up Tuesday morning when he announced on social media that he was not returning to the New England Patriots, the team with which he spent 20 seasons.

In a post thanking Patriots fans, Brady wrote, “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.”

The Chargers are in search of a replacement for Philip Rivers, who has started all 235 games the franchise has played since 2006. Rivers and the Chargers mutually decided to part ways last month.

On Tuesday, Rivers agreed to a one-year, $25-million deal with Indianapolis.

The Chargers had interest in Brady both for what he brings on the field and in prestige.

They are moving into the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this season and his presence would have boosted the profile of the Chargers nationally and, perhaps of more importance, locally.

The team has struggled to establish itself in L.A. since relocating from San Diego three years ago.

Along with all his career accomplishments, Brady and the Patriots also knocked the Chargers out of the playoffs in the 2006, 2007 and 2018 seasons.

Times staff writer Sam Farmer contributed to this report.

Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
