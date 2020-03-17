Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Chargers reach agreement with former Packers OT Bryan Bulaga

The Chargers agreed to a three-year, $30-million deal with right tackle Bryan Bulaga.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
2:11 PM
The Chargers made a significant free-agent move Tuesday to help their offense, although the addition wasn’t quite as dramatic as bringing in Tom Brady.

The team agreed to a three-year, $30-million deal with right tackle Bryan Bulaga, a starter for nine seasons in Green Bay.

Bulaga, who turns 31 on Saturday, will bolster an offensive line that was inconsistent in 2019. The struggles up front helped lead to a turnover-filled season for former quarterback Philip Rivers, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

General manager Tom Telesco began the process of overhauling the offensive line two weeks ago by trading for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, giving up starting left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers.

The Chargers also are hoping center Mike Pouncey, a four-time Pro Bowler, will be able to return after having neck surgery that ended his 2019 season after five games.

Sam Tevi started 14 games at right tackle last year in his third NFL season. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2017. Trent Scott, a former undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in his second year, started the other two games when Tevi was out with a knee injury.

Bulaga has started 111 of 115 career games. He missed all of the 2013 season after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. He stated all 16 games for the Packers last season, matching a career best also achieved in 2016.

Bulaga will be reunited with James Campen, a former long-time Packers assistant the Chargers hired this offseason to be their offensive line coach.

A first-round pick in 2010, Bulaga played collegiately at Iowa.

Chargers
Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
