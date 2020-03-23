Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu named AP women’s basketball player of the year

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu celebrates the Ducks’ win over Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament title game.
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu celebrates the Ducks’ win over Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament championship game March 8.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
March 23, 2020
9:34 AM
Sabrina Ionescu capped off an unprecedented college career by entering an exclusive club.

Oregon’s star guard was a unanimous choice Monday as the Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year, receiving all 30 votes from the national media panel that selects the top 25 each week during the season. Since the award was first given in 1995, the only other player to receive all the votes is former UConn star Breanna Stewart.

“That’s pretty crazy. Someone I look up to and have a good relationship with,” Ionescu told the AP. “To be in that class with her is an honor.”

Ionescu, who was only the eighth player to earn AP All-American honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

“Sabrina is a transcendent basketball player,” Oregon head coach Kelly Graves said. “There’s really nothing that she couldn’t do on the court. She was the ultimate leader.”

Ionescu came back for her senior season, saying she had unfinished business and hopes of winning a NCAA title. She averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds this season as well as having eight of her 26 career triple-doubles.

Ionescu helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles. The native of Walnut Creek, Calif., was honored as the conference’s most outstanding player of the tournament and regular season.

Ionescu helped guide Oregon to a 31-2 mark this past season, which ended prematurely with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I have enjoyed everything that I did this year,” said Ionescu during the Pac-12 Tournament. “I never second-guess my choice.”

Ionescu might have been the most recognizable college player this year in either the men’s or women’s game. Her jerseys sold out in hours at stores.

“Sabrina is a basketball player, period,” AP voter Deb Antonelli said. “Fans and ball players respect her game because she works hard and produces when the brightest lights are shining on her. She delivered stats in the game no other four-year player has ever accomplished man or woman.”

Dawn Staley, who guided South Carolina to No. 1, was named the AP women’s basketball coach of the year for the first time. The veteran Gamecocks coach received 20 votes from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 poll each week.

Sports
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
