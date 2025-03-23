Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ 2024-25 All-Star girls’ basketball team

Aliyahna Morris of Etiwanda elevates for a left-handed layup against Archbishop Mitty in the Open Division state title game.
Aliyahna Morris of Etiwanda High goes up for shot against Archbishop Mitty in the Open Division state championship game. She scored 12 points in the win.
(Greg Stein)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team for the 2024-25 season (with height and year):

Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon, 6-0, Jr.: The national recruit led the Trailblazers to a 28-3 record, averaging 26.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian, 5-6, So.: One of the nation’s top players from the class of 2027 averaged 23.1 and 8.1 assists for 30-2 Ontario Christian.

Advertisement

Tatianna Griffin, Ontario Christian, 5-11, Fr.: Griffin averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while showing fearlessness against older opponents.

Grace Knox, Etiwanda, 6-3, Sr.: The Louisiana State commit was a rim protector in helping Etiwanda win its third straight Open Division state title. She averaged 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Aliyahna Morris, Etiwanda, 5-5, Sr.: The California commit ran the show for the Eagles, averaging 24 points while stepping in to be the offensive catalyst when needed.

Advertisement

Addison Deal, Mater Dei, 6-0, Sr.: The Iowa commit and McDonald’s All-American averaged 19.9 points for the Trinity League champions.

Tess Oldenberg, Chino, 6-2, So.: She averaged 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.6 blocks for the Mt. Baldy League champion.

Jordin Blackmon, Bishop Montgomery, 5-11, Sr.: The three-time Del Rey League player of the year headed to Rice averaged 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Julia Wilson, Rancho Christian, 5-10, Sr.: The Gonzaga commit averaged 21 points and 6.3 rebounds in leading her team to the Southern Section Division 1 title.

Advertisement

Lev Feiman, Brentwood, 5-8, Sr.: The UC San Diego commit averaged 15.4 points and became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,844 points.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement