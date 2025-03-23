The Times’ 2024-25 All-Star girls’ basketball team

Aliyahna Morris of Etiwanda High goes up for shot against Archbishop Mitty in the Open Division state championship game. She scored 12 points in the win.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team for the 2024-25 season (with height and year):

Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon, 6-0, Jr.: The national recruit led the Trailblazers to a 28-3 record, averaging 26.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian, 5-6, So.: One of the nation’s top players from the class of 2027 averaged 23.1 and 8.1 assists for 30-2 Ontario Christian.

Tatianna Griffin, Ontario Christian, 5-11, Fr.: Griffin averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while showing fearlessness against older opponents.

Grace Knox, Etiwanda, 6-3, Sr.: The Louisiana State commit was a rim protector in helping Etiwanda win its third straight Open Division state title. She averaged 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Aliyahna Morris, Etiwanda, 5-5, Sr.: The California commit ran the show for the Eagles, averaging 24 points while stepping in to be the offensive catalyst when needed.

Addison Deal, Mater Dei, 6-0, Sr.: The Iowa commit and McDonald’s All-American averaged 19.9 points for the Trinity League champions.

Tess Oldenberg, Chino, 6-2, So.: She averaged 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.6 blocks for the Mt. Baldy League champion.

Jordin Blackmon, Bishop Montgomery, 5-11, Sr.: The three-time Del Rey League player of the year headed to Rice averaged 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Julia Wilson, Rancho Christian, 5-10, Sr.: The Gonzaga commit averaged 21 points and 6.3 rebounds in leading her team to the Southern Section Division 1 title.

Lev Feiman, Brentwood, 5-8, Sr.: The UC San Diego commit averaged 15.4 points and became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,844 points.