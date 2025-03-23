The Times’ 2024-25 All-Star girls’ basketball team
- Share via
-
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team for the 2024-25 season (with height and year):
Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon, 6-0, Jr.: The national recruit led the Trailblazers to a 28-3 record, averaging 26.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian, 5-6, So.: One of the nation’s top players from the class of 2027 averaged 23.1 and 8.1 assists for 30-2 Ontario Christian.
Tatianna Griffin, Ontario Christian, 5-11, Fr.: Griffin averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while showing fearlessness against older opponents.
Grace Knox, Etiwanda, 6-3, Sr.: The Louisiana State commit was a rim protector in helping Etiwanda win its third straight Open Division state title. She averaged 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Aliyahna Morris, Etiwanda, 5-5, Sr.: The California commit ran the show for the Eagles, averaging 24 points while stepping in to be the offensive catalyst when needed.
Addison Deal, Mater Dei, 6-0, Sr.: The Iowa commit and McDonald’s All-American averaged 19.9 points for the Trinity League champions.
Tess Oldenberg, Chino, 6-2, So.: She averaged 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.6 blocks for the Mt. Baldy League champion.
Jordin Blackmon, Bishop Montgomery, 5-11, Sr.: The three-time Del Rey League player of the year headed to Rice averaged 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Julia Wilson, Rancho Christian, 5-10, Sr.: The Gonzaga commit averaged 21 points and 6.3 rebounds in leading her team to the Southern Section Division 1 title.
Lev Feiman, Brentwood, 5-8, Sr.: The UC San Diego commit averaged 15.4 points and became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,844 points.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.