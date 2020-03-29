This day in sports: Robert Irsay moves the Colts from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984

In the early hours of a snowy and cold morning on this date in 1984, owner Robert Irsay and the Baltimore Colts sneaked out of town and headed to Indianapolis, leaving fans shocked and devastated in Maryland.

In NHL games scheduled for Sunday that were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kings and Ducks were to end four-game trips. The Kings were slated to visit the Chicago Blackhawks and the Ducks were supposed to play in Edmonton against the Oilers for a second time in seven days.

The NCAA basketball tournament’s Elite Eight would have concluded this weekend, setting up next weekend’s Final Four at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In baseball, the Dodgers had been scheduled to wrap up a season-opening three-game home series with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, and the Angels were to conclude a four-game series against the Astros in Houston on Sunday.

Here is a look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1940 — Joe Louis knocks out Johnny Paychek with a right in the second round at Madison Square Garden to retain the heavyweight world title. Paychek is down three times in the first round, all for the count of nine. After the fight, Paychek says: “I would like to meet him again. I think I can do better.”

1960 — Boston’s Bill Russell pulls down a playoff-record 40 rebounds, but the Celtics lose to St. Louis 113-103. The Hawks’ Bob Pettit has 22 rebounds along with 35 points. Bill Sharman scores 30 points for Boston.



1962 — Elgin Baylor (45) and Jerry West (41) are the first teammates to each score 40 points or more in an NBA playoff game. But it isn’t enough as the Lakers lose to Detroit 118-117 in Game 4 of the Western Division finals. Baylor also grabs 17 rebounds, and Bailey Howell and Johnny Egan score 24 and 21 points, respectively, for the Pistons.

1990 — Hakeem Olajuwon is the third player in NBA history to achieve a quadruple-double during Houston’s 120-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He finishes with 18 points, 16 rebounds, 11 blocked shots and 10 assists. Olajuwon was thought to have reached the milestone 3½ weeks earlier against Golden State, but the league ruled he had come up one assist short.

1992 — Dottie Mochrie birdies the 72nd hole to force a playoff and then beats Juli Inkster with a par on the first extra hole at the Nabisco Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage. It is the first of two majors victories for Mochrie.

1999 — Wayne Gretzky passes Gordie Howe as the leading goal scorer in pro hockey history in the New York Rangers’ 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders. Gretzky’s goal is the 1,072nd and last of his career, spanning 20 seasons in the NHL and one in the WHA.

2003 — Michelle Kwan of Torrance becomes the third American to win five figure skating world championships. Kwan, a seven-time U.S. champion, ties Dick Button and Carol Heiss for most world titles by an American.

2007 — Michael Phelps swims to his third world record in as many days, winning the 200-meter individual medley at the world championships in Melbourne, Australia. His time of 1 minute 54.98 secondsbetters his mark of 1:55.84.

2011 — Maya Moore scores 28 points, including the 3,000th of her career, to lead top-seed Connecticut to a 75-40 win over Duke in the Philadelphia Regional that helps the Huskies advance to the women’s basketball Final Four.

2013 — Wesley Low Jr., 15, becomes the youngest bowler to win a PBA regional title — breaking a 34-year-old record set by Hall of Famer Pete Weber. The left-hander, who used a two-handed delivery, defeats Deeronn Booker 299-234 to win the Non-Champion West tournament in Las Vegas. Low, a member of Junior Team USA, loses his bid for a perfect game in the title match when he leaves an eight-pin on his final shot.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press

