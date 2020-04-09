NFL draft 2020: A look at the top prospects

The Times examines the top prospects ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, to be held April 23-25.
A positionless wonder out of Clemson, Isaiah Simmons has played edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety. He might be the most NFL-ready player in the draft.
Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb might be the best receiver in the NFL draft, with speed and strength to overwhelm defenders and three years of production in one of the nation’s most explosive offenses.
Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah could be one of those rare cornerbacks to be selected at the top of the NFL draft.
Joe Burrow’s accolade-filled final season at LSU makes him look like a shining star, but the quarterback actually has an underdog story.