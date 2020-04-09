Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NFL draft 2020: A look at the top prospects

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU
Louisiana State quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2020 NFL draft.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
By Times staff
April 9, 2020
6:39 AM
The Times examines the top prospects ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, to be held April 23-25.
NFL draft: Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons can tackle any position on defense
College Football Playoff National Championship Presented By AT&T - Alabama v Clemson
A positionless wonder out of Clemson, Isaiah Simmons has played edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety. He might be the most NFL-ready player in the draft.
Can anyone catch Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb?
CeeDee Lamb, Nate Meadors
Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb might be the best receiver in the NFL draft, with speed and strength to overwhelm defenders and three years of production in one of the nation’s most explosive offenses.
A top pick in NFL draft? Ohio State corner Jeff Okudah has it covered
NFL Combine - Day 6
Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah could be one of those rare cornerbacks to be selected at the top of the NFL draft.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow goes from underdog to top dog entering NFL draft
College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU
Joe Burrow’s accolade-filled final season at LSU makes him look like a shining star, but the quarterback actually has an underdog story.
