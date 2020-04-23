NFL draft live updates: Latest news, trade scenarios and start time

As a senior at Deerfield Beach High School, Jerry Jeudy was walking off the field after leading his team to a berth in the Florida state semifinals when his older brother, Terry, stopped him. He had something to tell Jerry that would shake him to his core — and shape everything that was to come for the standout wide receiver. Aaliyah, their 7-year-old little sister, was gone. Jerry had her whole life to prepare for this moment — Aaliyah had been born with complications that kept her from walking or talking — and the fact she had lived so long was a miracle. But Jerry collapsed to the turf under the weight of the news and cried with his brother. “I love you sis, you in a better place now, I swear I’m going to make it for you and mommy,” Jeudy tweeted the next day. Read more >>>