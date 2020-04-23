Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Live
Sports

NFL draft live updates: Latest news, trade scenarios and start time

Live updates ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, which will take place from remote locations because of the coronavirus outbreak.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow could be selected No. 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow could be selected No. 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.
(Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images)
By Sam Farmer
Times staff
UPDATED April 23, 2020 | 10:35 AM
Share

Live updates ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, which will take place from remote locations because of the coronavirus outbreak.