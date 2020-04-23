Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Chargers select Oregon QB Justin Herbert with No. 6 pick of 2020 NFL draft

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks for a receiver.
After four years at Oregon, quarterback Justin Herbert is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers
(Thomas Boyd / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
April 23, 2020
6:11 PM
Justin Herbert, quarterback

6-feet-6, 236 pounds, Oregon, Round 1, Pick 6

Notable: Herbert flashed his considerable athletic skills at the NFL combine when he ran a 4.68-second 40-yard dash, third among quarterbacks despite his size. He tied for second at his position with a vertical jump of 35.5 inches.

Last season: Herbert passed for 3,417 yards, with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Ducks to a 12-2 record, Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin.

Why Chargers drafted him: After 14 years of Philip Rivers as their starter, the Chargers decided this offseason to move on at quarterback. They have veteran Tyrod Taylor as their projected Week 1 starter in 2020 but are looking for a potential long-term solution at the position.

Chargers
Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
