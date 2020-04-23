Chargers select Oregon QB Justin Herbert with No. 6 pick of 2020 NFL draft

Justin Herbert, quarterback

6-feet-6, 236 pounds, Oregon, Round 1, Pick 6

Notable: Herbert flashed his considerable athletic skills at the NFL combine when he ran a 4.68-second 40-yard dash, third among quarterbacks despite his size. He tied for second at his position with a vertical jump of 35.5 inches.

Last season: Herbert passed for 3,417 yards, with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Ducks to a 12-2 record, Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin.

Why Chargers drafted him: After 14 years of Philip Rivers as their starter, the Chargers decided this offseason to move on at quarterback. They have veteran Tyrod Taylor as their projected Week 1 starter in 2020 but are looking for a potential long-term solution at the position.