This date in sports: Kings pull off “Miracle on Manchester”

In one of the most astonishing comebacks in Stanley Cup playoff history, the Kings pulled off “The Miracle on Manchester” on this date in 1982, beating the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime on rookie Daryl Evans’ goal at 2:35 of sudden death.

The Kings were behind 5-0 entering the third period and trailed 5-4 with five seconds left when Steve Bozek scored. Evans’ 25-foot blast over the right shoulder of goaltender Grant Fuhr gave L.A. a 2-1 lead in the five-game, first-round series.

In baseball games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers would have played the Washington Nationals in the first of three games at Dodger Stadium. The Nationals beat the Dodgers in five games in the 2019 National League Division Series on their way to the World Series title.

The Angels were scheduled to open an eight-game trip with the first of three games in Detroit against the Tigers.

Here is a look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1961 — South Africa’s Gary Player shoots a two-over-par 74 in the final round but it is good enough to edge Arnold Palmer and Charley Coe by one stroke to win the Masters. Player, who becomes the first foreign player to win the first major of the season, gets help when Palmer double-bogeys the final hole.

1988 — Scotland’s Sandy Lyle sinks a birdie putt on the 18th hole for a one-shot victory over Mark Calcavecchia in the Masters, making him the first British player to win the tournament. Lyle’s seven-iron shot from the bunker lands on the tier of the green and rolls down to within 10 feet of the hole.

1995 — Andre Agassi becomes the world’s top-ranked tennis player, ending Pete Sampras’ 101-week streak at No. 1. Agassi defeats Sampras in four sets in the final of the Australian Open, then follows it up with a 26-match winning streak on the hard-court circuit.

1996 — Norm Duke sets a Professional Bowlers Assn. record with three consecutive 300 games. Duke, who finished the first round with consecutive 300s, opens the second round with his third perfect game of the day.

2003 — Goaltender Jean-Sebastien Giguere sets an NHL record for saves in a playoff debut with 63 in the Ducks’ (then the Mighty Ducks) 2-1 triple-overtime win over Detroit Red Wings. Paul Kariya’s goal at 3:18 of the third extra period gives Anaheim a four-game sweep.

2005 — Tiger Woods wins the Masters, turning back a surprising challenge from Chris DiMarco with a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole. Woods, who made a miraculous chip-in for a birdie on the 16th hole, adds a fourth green jacket to his wardrobe and is the first player to win four Masters before turning 30.

2007 — Roger Goodell cracks down on player misconduct in the NFL that plagued his first seven months as commissioner, suspending Tennessee’s Adam “Pacman” Jones for the 2007 season and Cincinnati’s Chris Henry for eight games. Jones’ off-field incidents include a fight in a Las Vegas club.

2010 — The Boston Bruins clinch a playoff berth after scoring three short-handed goals in 64 seconds on the same penalty during a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s the first time an NHL team accomplishes the feat. Daniel Paille, Blake Wheeler and Steve Begin score the goals in the second period to make it 3-0.

