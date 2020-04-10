Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

How gamer ‘PrestonPlayz’ is adjusting to new coronavirus reality

Gamers such as Preston “PrestonPlayz” Arsement are finding creative ways to create content during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gamers such as Preston “PrestonPlayz” Arsement are finding creative ways to create content during the coronavirus pandemic.
(TBNR, LLC.)
By Eduardo Gonzalez Staff Writer 
April 10, 2020
7 AM
Share

The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined how the sports and entertainment industries operate. Professional leagues have been halted or postponed, while WWE pre-taped its WrestleMania event without a live audience. However, others are using the shutdown as a way to spark innovation in gaming, all while satisfying fans.

Preston Arsement, professionally known as YouTube’s “PrestonPlayz,” has refocused his gaming content to shift his brand back to what initially made him popular on the streaming platform — all while keeping his support staff employed.

“It’s about creating content during a time when people most need it,” he said. “It’s been going well and the audience has doubled.”

Arsement, 25, started streaming at 14 years old with popular shooter video games such as “Call of Duty” and “Fortnite.” However, he developed his niche playing the child-friendly, open-world game “Minecraft.” He operates seven YouTube channels, has recorded five billion views, and earns $14 million in yearly revenue. He is the CEO of TBNR, which stands for “the best never rest.”

Advertisement

Sports
The doctor is in: Meet Dr Disrespect, who hopes to be a pioneer in online gaming
Dr Disrespect, Twitch Hype Video Credit, Bobby Quillard (4).jpg
Sports
The doctor is in: Meet Dr Disrespect, who hopes to be a pioneer in online gaming
Dr Disrespect hopes to become a pioneer in the online gaming community and recently signed an exclusivity agreement to stream on Twitch.

Last year, he began streaming less on the video game side and began focusing more on his popular in-real-life (IRL) channel where audiences see a playful side of him that includes family-friendly pranks and challenges with other famous YouTube personalities.

“When you create a real-life video, it’s like creating a mini video game,” he said.

With states and local governments placing stay-at-home orders throughout the country, Arsement shifted his strategy to not only experiment with new content that his audience needs, but to also offer an escape from the real world.

Advertisement

“With a team of 25, I still want to put out content during a pandemic while keeping employees away from risk,” he said.

Gamers such as “PrestonPlayz” Arsement are finding creative ways to still create content during coronavirus pandemic.
Gamers such as “PrestonPlayz” Arsement are finding creative ways to still create content during coronavirus pandemic.
(TBNR, LLC.)

Arsement is recognizing the challenges but welcoming the new normal. Some of this new content includes collaborations with other YouTubers to provide gaming content, repurposing existing videos and creating similar IRL videos but with a gaming twist. He’s pumping out about six videos a week across his channels.

“It’s a great time to capture new content,” he said. “It’s been really fun.”

He also created video challenges to raise money for charity organizations such as the World Health Organization, Meals on Wheels and local organizations based in the Dallas area.

“Audiences have been enjoying the content so far. It’s been wild,” he said.

He’s bullish on how this new reality will make his team more efficient. So far he’s been right: Viewership has grown nearly 50% and brand deals are pouring in.

Sports
Los Angeles will be home to largest public esports arena on West Coast this summer
NSG_LH LA Announcement.png
Sports
Los Angeles will be home to largest public esports arena on West Coast this summer
Localhost Los Angeles will be the largest public esports arena that will be built on the West Coast with a grand opening this summer.
Advertisement

Brands have also continued to work with him on creating new content and using existing content.

“Brands have been gung-ho with whatever content we’ll come out with,” he said. “They are able to ship products [merchandise] and adjust to the new creative ideas my team comes up with.”

Arsement is looking to keep momentum. He’s hiring a couple of editors and a social media manager to carry on the momentum.

“The videos we’ve been doing have been growing and growing,” he said. “I don’t see it slowing down.”

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eduardo Gonzalez
Follow Us
Eduardo Gonzalez is a sports web producer and writer. He started at the Los Angeles Times in 2014 and is a graduate from the University of Southern California and Georgetown University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement