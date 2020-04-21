Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Report: Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady to reunite in Tampa Bay after trade with Patriots

Rob Gronkowski, left, and Tom Brady
Former New England Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski, left, and Tom Brady appear headed for a reunion in Tampa Bay.
(Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
April 21, 2020
1:42 PM
Rob Gronkowski sure seems to have enjoyed his retirement from the NFL. He’s danced with the Laker Girls, won the WWE 24/7 belt, competed on “The Masked Singer,” played beer pong with some famous friends and did whatever this was.

But now Gronk seems ready to give up the retired life and join his old New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots have traded the Pro Bowl tight end, who has one year and $10 million remaining on his contract, and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, according to multiple media sources.

The deal was pending a physical, ESPN reported.

Multiple media outlets reported earlier Tuesday that the two teams were in talks to make the trade happen and that Gronkowski already had his physical with the Buccaneers before the deal was complete.

Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with Brady and the Patriots. Hobbled by injuries, he announced his retirement after nine seasons in March 2018.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent last month after 20 seasons in New England. He already has Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as his new targets. Now he has one of his old ones back as well.

But why stop at Gronk? Although Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians already has dismissed the idea of obtaining receiver Antonio Brown,

Brady has plenty of other former teammates out there. Receiver Josh Gordon is a free agent. Tight end Ben Watson just retired last month; maybe he can be coaxed out.

At least two of Brady’s former linemen are still looking for a team — center James Ferentz and offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse. And so are kickers Stephen Gostkowski and Nick Folk.

