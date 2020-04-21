Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Tom Brady sighted, but not cited, while working out at a closed Tampa park

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during a playoff game against the Tennessee Titans
Tom Brady, shown in January, was caught working out at a park closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
April 21, 2020
8:50 AM
Tom Brady has been sighted in a Florida park.

But the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was not cited while at the park, even though the state is currently under stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Apparently there was a bit of confusion after a joint news conference Monday held by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. At one point, Castor told an anecdote about a staff member at a local park spotting a man working out.

“Our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t in there with contact sports and things” Castor said. “She went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.”

Kriseman reacted, “Oh, my goodness!”

Castor responded: “Well, there you go. He has been sighted!”

Brady received a bit of a public scolding from the city of Tampa’s Twitter feed Monday night.

But the six-time Super Bowl champion did not receive a citation, as the city clarified in another tweet Tuesday morning.

“To clear up any confusion, @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady was SIGHTED in one of our 194 beautiful parks,” the tweet read. “He was not cited as some media outlets have reported.”

