Tom Brady sighted, but not cited, while working out at a closed Tampa park

Tom Brady has been sighted in a Florida park.

But the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was not cited while at the park, even though the state is currently under stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Apparently there was a bit of confusion after a joint news conference Monday held by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. At one point, Castor told an anecdote about a staff member at a local park spotting a man working out.

“Our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t in there with contact sports and things” Castor said. “She went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.”

Kriseman reacted, “Oh, my goodness!”

Castor responded: “Well, there you go. He has been sighted!”

Brady received a bit of a public scolding from the city of Tampa’s Twitter feed Monday night.

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -- until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

But the six-time Super Bowl champion did not receive a citation, as the city clarified in another tweet Tuesday morning.

👀 SIGHTED! 👀

To clear up any confusion, @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady was SIGHTED in one of our 194 beautiful parks. He was not cited as some media outlets have reported.



We are excited to welcome Tom & everyone back to all of our parks once we have punted COVID-19 downfield! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/EH13MmlAgx — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

“To clear up any confusion, @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady was SIGHTED in one of our 194 beautiful parks,” the tweet read. “He was not cited as some media outlets have reported.”