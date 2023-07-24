Is Tom Brady dating another supermodel? New pics of him with Irina Shayk spark rumors

Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Irina Shayk after the former football player and the supermodel were recently photographed spending time together in Los Angeles.

New paparazzi photos depict Brady, 45, picking up Shayk, 37, from the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday and bringing her to his home in Los Angeles. Shayk was photographed again the next morning as she returned to her hotel wearing the same outfit.

Those pictures — along with some additional snaps of Brady driving Shayk and touching her face in his gray Rolls-Royce — were published Monday in multiple tabloids as well as Page Six.

Advertisement

Representatives for Brady and Shayk did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Less than two months ago, Page Six reported that Shayk “threw herself” at Brady while the two separately attending a lavish, star-studded wedding in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. The newly retired quarterback reportedly told a friend at the time that he “wasn’t interested” in anything more than a friendship with the cover girl.

A spokesperson for Shayk previously deemed that report “completely false” and “totally malicious.”

Brady was married to another supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, for 13 years. The celebrities finalized their divorce in October and share two children: 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian. Brady also has a 16-year-old son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend and actor Bridget Moynahan.

In June 2019, Shayk and actor Bradley Cooper called it quits after dating for four years. The Russian runway star and the “Hangover” breakout star share a 6-year-old daughter named Lea.