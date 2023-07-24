Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Is Tom Brady dating another supermodel? New pics of him with Irina Shayk spark rumors

Separate photos show Tom Brady smiling in a leather jacket and Irina Shayk posing in a chunky necklace
Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Irina Shayk.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press, left; Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Irina Shayk after the former football player and the supermodel were recently photographed spending time together in Los Angeles.

New paparazzi photos depict Brady, 45, picking up Shayk, 37, from the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday and bringing her to his home in Los Angeles. Shayk was photographed again the next morning as she returned to her hotel wearing the same outfit.

Those pictures — along with some additional snaps of Brady driving Shayk and touching her face in his gray Rolls-Royce — were published Monday in multiple tabloids as well as Page Six.

A woman in an evening gown rests her and on the shoulder of a man in a velvet tuxedo

Entertainment & Arts

It’s officially over: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirm they’ve finalized divorce

After months of speculation, NFL superstar Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s 13-year marriage is officially over.

Advertisement

Representatives for Brady and Shayk did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Less than two months ago, Page Six reported that Shayk “threw herself” at Brady while the two separately attending a lavish, star-studded wedding in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. The newly retired quarterback reportedly told a friend at the time that he “wasn’t interested” in anything more than a friendship with the cover girl.

A spokesperson for Shayk previously deemed that report “completely false” and “totally malicious.”

A woman with long blond hair poses in an pink iridescent dress

Entertainment & Arts

Gisele Bündchen opens up about Tom Brady split and those ‘hate’-driven rumors

Gisele Bündchen got candid about her relationship with Tom Brady and the media frenzy surrounding it in a new profile about her life in the aftermath.

Brady was married to another supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, for 13 years. The celebrities finalized their divorce in October and share two children: 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian. Brady also has a 16-year-old son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend and actor Bridget Moynahan.

In June 2019, Shayk and actor Bradley Cooper called it quits after dating for four years. The Russian runway star and the “Hangover” breakout star share a 6-year-old daughter named Lea.

Entertainment & ArtsSportsRelationships
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement