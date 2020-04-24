Plans set for UFC 249 and two other events over eight days starting May 9

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold three events in eight days in Jacksonville, Fla., beginning with UFC 249 on May 9.

UFC 249, which was going to be held earlier this month on tribal land in Central California, will feature Tony Ferguson fighting Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with no fans in attendance, the UFC announced.

Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will defend his title against former UFC champion Dominick Cruz in the semi-main bout.

The other UFC events will be May 13 and 16 at VyStar.

“These events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance,” the UFC said in a statement on its website announcing the fights Friday.

UFC 249 was postponed by broadcast partners ESPN and Disney as California tried to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UFC has held a major event since March 14 in an empty arena in Brazil.

“The UFC organization is a renowned entertainment brand that’s presented a safe and sensible plan to use this Jacksonville location, and we are thrilled to have our city highlighted nationally,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.

Internet reports and wire services contributed to this article.