Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Plans set for UFC 249 and two other events over eight days starting May 9

Tony Ferguson delivers a blow to Donald Cerrone during a lightweight fight at UFC 238 in Chicago on June 8, 2019.
Tony Ferguson delivers a blow to Donald Cerrone during a lightweight fight at UFC 238 in Chicago on June 8, 2019.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
April 24, 2020
12:42 PM
Share

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold three events in eight days in Jacksonville, Fla., beginning with UFC 249 on May 9.

UFC 249, which was going to be held earlier this month on tribal land in Central California, will feature Tony Ferguson fighting Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with no fans in attendance, the UFC announced.

Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will defend his title against former UFC champion Dominick Cruz in the semi-main bout.

The other UFC events will be May 13 and 16 at VyStar.

Advertisement

“These events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance,” the UFC said in a statement on its website announcing the fights Friday.

UFC 249 was postponed by broadcast partners ESPN and Disney as California tried to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UFC has held a major event since March 14 in an empty arena in Brazil.

Sports
How the coronavirus is affecting sports leagues and events
LG Twins Intra-Squad Practice Game Goes On Livestreaming For Fans
Sports
How the coronavirus is affecting sports leagues and events
A look at how sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL, are responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
Advertisement

“The UFC organization is a renowned entertainment brand that’s presented a safe and sensible plan to use this Jacksonville location, and we are thrilled to have our city highlighted nationally,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.

Internet reports and wire services contributed to this article.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dan Loumena
Follow Us
Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement