NFL says Tom Brady didn’t break rules by visiting Bucs coordinator at his home

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots addresses the media following a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 4.
Some NFL teams complained after learning that Tom Brady picked up a playbook at the home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich before the start team’s offseason program.
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
April 28, 2020
10:59 AM
Tom Brady didn’t do anything wrong when he visited Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich at home earlier this month, the NFL has determined.

Sure, the new Buccaneers quarterback initially entered the wrong guy’s house without knocking. That’s awkward, but not against NFL rules.

And apparently neither is picking up a playbook at a coach’s home before the start of a team’s offseason program.

“It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told NFL Network.

McCarthy confirmed that other teams had raised the issue of a possible offseason work rules violation to the league office.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent last month after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He served a four-game suspension in 2016 for his alleged role in the team’s Deflategate scandal. He has denied being part of the alleged football-deflating scheme in the 2015 AFC championship game against Indianapolis.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
