Tom Brady walks in without knocking. Turns out he’s at the wrong house

Tom Brady is new to the Tampa area, so it’s understandable that he doesn’t know his way around too well.

But don’t people in New England knock on the door when they’re visiting someone else’s house?

A Florida man who happens to live next door to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich got the surprise of his life one day earlier this month. David Kramer was sitting at his kitchen table when his front door opened and a tall man walked in carrying a duffel bag on each shoulder.

“He didn’t even look at me,” Kramer told TMZ. “He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face. And he goes, “Hey, how’s it going, man?” And I go like sarcastically, ‘I don’t know. You tell me. Like, who are you?’ And he looked at me with the most confused face, I’ll never forget it the rest of my life, and he just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?’”

It wasn’t until the stranger said he was looking for Leftwich that Kramer finally realized that the greatest quarterback of all time was standing in his kitchen.

“Right then and there my body just clicked and I was like, ‘Holy ...! Tom Brady is in my ... house!’” Kramer said. “That’s the first thing that came to my mind. ...

“By the time I could get my composure, he was like, ‘Oh, I am so sorry. I am so sorry.” Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone leave a house faster.”

Brady, who was caught earlier this week trying to work out at a closed Tampa park, joked about both incidents Thursday on Twitter.

Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

“Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering ... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!” he wrote, along with a laughing-until-crying emoji.

Kramer told TMZ that he found the whole thing very amusing. Hopefully he feels the same way when Rob Gronkowski inevitably busts into his house at some point in the near future.