Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Patriots kicker says he will remove tattoo associated with far-right militia group

Justin Rohrwasser of Marshall kicks an extra point against South Florida.
Former Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser, shown in Tampa in December 2018, says he was unaware one of his tattoos was tied to the Three Percenters.
(Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
April 28, 2020
9:18 AM
Share

Justin Rohrwasser says he didn’t realize until he was drafted by the New England Patriots over the weekend that a logo tattooed on his arm is associated with the Three Percenters, a far-right militia organization.

The former Marshall kicker now wants to have the ink removed.

“As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body,” Rohrwasser said Monday in a video interview with Steve Burton of WBZ-TV Boston. “It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly.”

Rohrwasser, 23, said he got the tattoo of the Roman numeral III surrounded by a circle of stars near his left elbow five years ago.

Advertisement

EWeMdeoWsAE2cRY.jfif
Former Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser was selected by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
(Twitter / @HerdFB)

“It was described to me as the percentage of colonists that rose up against the authoritarian government of the British,” Rohrwasser said. “I was like, ‘Wow, that is such an American sentiment, a patriotic sentiment.’ Coming from a military family, I thought that really spoke to me. I always was proud to be an American.”

Rohrwasser also has the phrases “Liberty or death” and “Don’t tread on me” and a likeness of the American flag tattooed on his body.

The Three Percenters’ website claims that the group is not an anti-government militia but is “committed to standing against and exposing corruption and injustice” and “will defend ourselves when necessary.”

Advertisement

Sports
Roger Goodell eating M&Ms and doing TikTok dances? NFL draft was nuts and we loved it
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Super Bowl Press Conference
Sports
Roger Goodell eating M&Ms and doing TikTok dances? NFL draft was nuts and we loved it
The 2020 NFL draft had some rough edges, but the ingenuity of the broadcast could offer a glimpse into the new normal for sports.
More Coverage
Q&A: Roger Goodell tackles pulling off virtual 2020 NFL draft
Why the Chargers were excited to trade up to draft linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.

Rohrwasser, named the Conference USA special teams player of the year last season, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round as a replacement for longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who was released in March. He celebrated, but not for long as photos of the controversial tattoo soon made the rounds on social media.

“We were celebrating and hugging. So happy,” he said. “I went onto Twitter. I saw the tweet. I saw that someone had taken a picture of me and put it with my tattoo and linking me to some horrific events — obviously Charlottesville and these horrible things.”

An emotional Rohrwasser added: “I’m going to learn from this. I’m going to take ownership of it. This is not who I am. No matter what, that’s not who I am. Hopefully, you will all find that out.”

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, Burton, who is African American, concluded his report by saying of Rohrwasser: “I did not find him to be a racist whatsoever. I found him to be very authentic and very apologetic. This kid deserves a chance.”

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Chuck Schilken
Follow Us
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement