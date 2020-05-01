Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Vanessa Bryant posts heartfelt message to Gianna on what would’ve been her 14th birthday

Kobe and Gianna Bryant in 2014.
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
May 1, 2020
11:20 AM
Friday would have been Gianna Bryant’s 14th birthday. She and her father, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas.

Vanessa Bryant, who has a tradition of posting a heartfelt message and touching photo on Instagram to celebrate her daughters’ birthdays, wrote this about Gianna on Friday:

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

During the public memorial service for her husband and daughter on Feb. 24 at Staples Center, Vanessa Bryant spoke of the bond she had with Gianna.

“She was daddy’s girl, but I know she loves her mama,” Vanessa Bryant said. “And she would always tell me and show me how much she loved me. She was one of my very best friends.”

Here are some of Vanessa Bryant’s birthday posts for Gianna from past years.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant honored during WNBA draft Friday. Gianna and two of her teammates that died in the helicopter crash with them were honorary draft picks.

