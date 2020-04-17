Kobe and Gianna Bryant honored to start WNBA draft

The WNBA honored Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who were among the nine killed in a January helicopter crash that also claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, by selecting the three girls as honorary draft picks to open Friday’s WNBA draft.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, sitting in front of a bookcase in her home during the virtual draft, announced each girls’ names individually while ESPN showed images of honorary jerseys with their names and numbers. Each girl, 13 years old at the time of the crash, were promising basketball prospects with dreams of playing in college and eventually in the WNBA.

“They represented the next generation of stars in our league,” Engelbert said, “what might have been called as the Mambacita generation.”

The WNBA pays tribute to the lives of Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester by selecting them as honorary draftees in the #WNBADraft 2020. pic.twitter.com/AqpZnc4xfo — WNBA (@WNBA) April 17, 2020

Surviving family members of each player recorded messages thanking the WNBA for the tribute. Vanessa Bryant, wearing an orange WNBA hoodie that belonged to her late husband, recorded a tearful message, saying being drafted into the WNBA “would have been a dream come true for her.”

“She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time,” Vanessa said, “just like her daddy.”

The oversized orange sweatshirt Vanessa wore was a personal gift to Kobe from Engelbert, who gave the item to the NBA Hall of Famer after they met at the WNBA league offices last summer. Engelbert said Kobe was the only NBA player to meet with her when she took the commissioner job last year. He grew into a visible and vocal supporter for women’s basketball as Gianna took to the sport.

“His passion for the WNBA and girls’ basketball was unparalleled by anyone I had ever met,” Engelbert said of her takeaway from meeting Bryant.

