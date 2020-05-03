Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Behind the scenes with the ‘The Last Dance’ documentary series

×
May 3, 2020
9:17 AM
Share
Coverage of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary series, featuring behind-the-scenes stories about Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls, Kobe Bryant, Dennis Rodman, Carmen Electra and recaps from every episode.
Sports
Magic Johnson talks about G.O.A.T.s Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant
Sports
Magic Johnson talks about G.O.A.T.s Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant
Episode 5 of ‘The Last Dance’ is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. It features Magic Johnson recalling Michael Jordan’s relationship with Bryant, columnist Arash Markazi writes.
More Coverage
Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan: When the torch was passed
ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ was an unfinished symphony until just recently
Sports
Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan: When the torch was passed
Michael Jordan
Sports
Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan: When the torch was passed
The story of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan sharing the court the last time on March 28, 2003, when the kid scored 55 points and the G.O.A.T. had 23.
More Coverage
Markazi: ‘Last Dance’: Magic talks about G.O.A.T.s Jordan, Bryant
‘The Last Dance’: The 23 most fascinating takeaways from Episodes 5 and 6
Sports
Markazi: ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ was an unfinished symphony until just recently
Credit_ Jon Roche Caption_ BEHIND THE SCENES_ Interview with Michael Jordan for _The Last Dance_ (1).jpeg
Sports
Markazi: ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ was an unfinished symphony until just recently
When producers of “The Last Dance” announced a new date for the series to debut, they had finished only three of the 10 episodes. The final episode still is not complete.
Sports
‘The Last Dance’: The 23 most fascinating takeaways from Episodes 5 and 6
BKN-LAKERS WIZARDS
Sports
‘The Last Dance’: The 23 most fascinating takeaways from Episodes 5 and 6
The latest episodes of ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary produce more tales of triumph, but also chip at his image as a teammate and examine his gambling issues.
Sports
The 23 most fascinating takeaways from Episodes 3 and 4 of ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’
BKN-NET-BULLS 7
Sports
The 23 most fascinating takeaways from Episodes 3 and 4 of ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’
The second installment of ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary series tells the story of the birth of the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty and its two star rebels.
More Coverage
‘Where’s Dennis?’: Carmen Electra recalls wild times with ‘The Last Dance’s’ Rodman
ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Michael Jordan series: Reactions to Episodes 3 and 4
Sports
The 23 most fascinating takeaways from Episodes 1 and 2 of ESPN’s Michael Jordan series
IMG_sd-sp-curebottom-122_2_1_S38S4VI_L7638056.JPG
Sports
The 23 most fascinating takeaways from Episodes 1 and 2 of ESPN’s Michael Jordan series
The much-anticipated Michael Jordan docuseries will be the Super Bowl of the sports shutdown: It also will paint a very human picture of No. 23.
More Coverage
ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Michael Jordan docuseries: Reactions to the first episodes
Granderson: Is ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries a response to LeBron James?
Sports
The Last Dance: Could you hang with Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra?
Dennis Rodman got North Korea gig after Michael Jordan declined
Sports
The Last Dance: Could you hang with Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra?
Sports
“The Last Dance” Week 1: Did our writers like it?
“The Last Dance” Week 1: Did our writers like it?
Sports
“The Last Dance” Week 1: Did our writers like it?
Television
‘Where’s Dennis?’: Carmen Electra recalls wild times with ‘The Last Dance’s’ Rodman
la_et_carmen_electra_shutterstock_651.JPG
Television
‘Where’s Dennis?’: Carmen Electra recalls wild times with ‘The Last Dance’s’ Rodman
Actress and former pinup Carmen Electra recalls her romance with Dennis Rodman in ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Sports
It’s ‘vintage’ Phil Jackson and the Dennis Rodman experience in ‘The Last Dance’
In this 03 May 1998 file photo Chicago Bulls playe
Sports
It’s ‘vintage’ Phil Jackson and the Dennis Rodman experience in ‘The Last Dance’
The third and fourth episodes of “The Last Dance” showcase the methods of Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson and the oddities of Dennis Rodman.
Sports
ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Michael Jordan series: Reactions to Episodes 3 and 4
HEAT BULLS.JPG
Sports
ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Michael Jordan series: Reactions to Episodes 3 and 4
NBA players react to Episodes 3 and 4 of ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary about the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls dynasty.
Sports
ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Michael Jordan docuseries: Reactions to the first episodes
In this 14 June 1998 file photo, Michael Jordan (L
Sports
ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Michael Jordan docuseries: Reactions to the first episodes
Here is a look at some reactions to the debut of Episodes 1 and 2 of “The Last Dance” docuseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season.
Sports
Is it fair to portray Jerry Krause, architect of the Jordan-era Bulls, as a villain?
Chicago Bulls General Manager Jerry Krause (L) and
Sports
Is it fair to portray Jerry Krause, architect of the Jordan-era Bulls, as a villain?
Jerry Krause decided to break up the Bulls before the 1997-98 season after it had won consecutive titles. That looked worse another championship later.
More Coverage
The 23 most fascinating takeaways from Episodes 1 and 2 of ESPN’s Michael Jordan series
Sports
Granderson: Is ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries a response to LeBron James?
ig–sneakers16.20..JPG
Sports
Granderson: Is ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries a response to LeBron James?
From the start, Michael Jordan understood the value of his brand. His ESPN docuseries is his reminder to a new generation that he’s still the GOAT.
Television
Michael Jordan docuseries ‘The Last Dance’ is more than a TV show. It’s a cultural event
Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls celebrates 14
Television
Michael Jordan docuseries ‘The Last Dance’ is more than a TV show. It’s a cultural event
ESPN and Netflix’s docuseries “The Last Dance,” about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, is ambitious sports storytelling at a moment we’re aching for it.
Advertisement