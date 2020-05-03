Behind the scenes with the ‘The Last Dance’ documentary series

Coverage of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary series, featuring behind-the-scenes stories about Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls, Kobe Bryant, Dennis Rodman, Carmen Electra and recaps from every episode.
Episode 5 of ‘The Last Dance’ is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. It features Magic Johnson recalling Michael Jordan’s relationship with Bryant, columnist Arash Markazi writes.
The story of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan sharing the court the last time on March 28, 2003, when the kid scored 55 points and the G.O.A.T. had 23.
When producers of “The Last Dance” announced a new date for the series to debut, they had finished only three of the 10 episodes. The final episode still is not complete.
The latest episodes of ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary produce more tales of triumph, but also chip at his image as a teammate and examine his gambling issues.
The second installment of ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary series tells the story of the birth of the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty and its two star rebels.
The much-anticipated Michael Jordan docuseries will be the Super Bowl of the sports shutdown: It also will paint a very human picture of No. 23.
Actress and former pinup Carmen Electra recalls her romance with Dennis Rodman in ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
The third and fourth episodes of “The Last Dance” showcase the methods of Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson and the oddities of Dennis Rodman.
NBA players react to Episodes 3 and 4 of ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary about the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls dynasty.
Here is a look at some reactions to the debut of Episodes 1 and 2 of “The Last Dance” docuseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season.
Jerry Krause decided to break up the Bulls before the 1997-98 season after it had won consecutive titles. That looked worse another championship later.
From the start, Michael Jordan understood the value of his brand. His ESPN docuseries is his reminder to a new generation that he’s still the GOAT.
ESPN and Netflix’s docuseries “The Last Dance,” about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, is ambitious sports storytelling at a moment we’re aching for it.