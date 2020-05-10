‘The Last Dance’ Episodes 7 and 8: NBA players share their reactions

ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary series on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ final championship run during the 1997-98 season continued Sunday with Episodes 7 and 8.

The 10-part series, which features never-before-seen video footage of Jordan’s tenure with the Bulls amid one of the greatest dynasties in sports history, finishes May 17.

Episode 7 began with Michael Jordan talking about the deep impact his father, James, had on his life. Jordan talks about the anguish he felt when his father disappeared before his body was found in a creek on August 13, 1993. Two men were later convicted of killing James Jordan.

“One of the things he always taught me is you have to take a negative and turn it into a positive,” Michael Jordan said. “So I started looking to the other side of it, and that helped me get through it.”

The documentary then pivoted to Jordan’s decision to retire from basketball in October 1993.

Definitely cried this day. 9 years of age. Just Couldn’t believe it — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020

I'll never forget when MJ retired that first time.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2020

Jordan surprised the sports world by deciding to pursue a baseball career after his retirement from basketball. In his last conversation with his father, Jordan said he told him he wanted to retire from basketball and play baseball. His father encouraged him to follow his new dream.

Would’ve loved to watch MJ practice and play baseball! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 11, 2020

Could Y'all imagine if the best in any sportM just stopped and went and played another professional sport in their prime?! WOW!!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2020

Jordan said he didn’t care if his critics believed he wouldn’t ever go anywhere in baseball.

MJ’s idea of pressing the reset button — just relentlessly pursue being the best at another major sport. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 11, 2020

MJ hit a Home Run. That still sounds wild — Malcolm Miller (@MalcMili13) May 11, 2020

People forget “failing” 6-7 out of 10 times is elite in baseball — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 11, 2020

Jordan’s on-court intensity and competitiveness wasn’t reserved just for games. He rode his teammates hard in practices, especially after poor performances in games.

“My mentality was to go out and win at any cost,” Jordan said. “If you don’t want to live that regimented mentality then you don’t need to be alongside of me because I’m going to ridicule me until you get on the same level with me. And if you don’t get on the same level, then it’s going to be hell for you.”

Former Bulls teammate Will Purdue said Jordan “crossed the line at times” but said he was a “hell of a teammate.”

Been waitin to see this Jordan — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 11, 2020

Man i need another documentary of straight practice footage 😂 — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 11, 2020

With no Jordan, Scottie Pippen emerged as the Bulls’ on-court leader during the 1993-94 season. Pippen, however, damaged his reputation with his teammates at the end of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. With the game tied with 1.8 seconds left, coach Phil Jackson decided to give Toni Kukoc the final shot. Pippen, upset with Jackson’s decision, benched himself before Kukoc makes the winning shot. Instead of celebrating, the Bulls are stunned by Pippen’s actions.

“It’s also going to come back to haunt him at some point in some conversation,” Jordan said. “Pippen knows better than that.”

PIPP SICK — Justin Anderson (@JusAnderson1) May 11, 2020

Scottie was on a completely different time lol — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 11, 2020

Mannnnnnnn the end of episode 7. You're seeing why he is one of one is these last 3 mins!!!!! GOAT!!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2020

Episode 8 began with a look at the intense rivalries Jordan had with certain players, including Charlotte’s B.J. Armstrong and Washington’s LaBradford Smith. Jordan’s competitiveness was one of the reasons why teams feared him.

Mj is a competitive psychopath!! He's playing smooth R & B the day before smoking a cigar... then will rip your heart out on the court and hold it up and show it to the world like Thanos.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2020

MJ was different 🙏🏿 — _cd13 (@cheick_diallo13) May 11, 2020

In today’s NBA these are low scoring games. 90 point games. And Jordan is scoring 30... — Malcolm Miller (@MalcMili13) May 11, 2020

Jordan’s decision to return to the Bulls quickly made him the center of attention in the sports world once again. Jordan quickly got up to speed, scoring 55 points against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in only his fifth game back.

Man Ain’t nothing like Madison Square Garden! 🏟 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020

After the Bulls’ loss to the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals, Jordan decided to change his jersey number from 45 to 23. No. 23 was retired by the team, but that didn’t stop Jordan from unretiring his old number. He dominated in Game 2, but the Bulls ended up losing to Horace Grant and the Magic in six games.

Damn the series lost(rusty), MJ so cold that he went from 45 to 23 from game 1 to game 2 in the playoffs! Haha. That’s legendary! #LivingLegend — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020

"45 isn't the same as 23" 😂😂😂 — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) May 11, 2020

The following season, Jordan’s competitiveness got the best of him when he and teammate Steve Kerr got into an altercation during practice session.

Coach Kerr was not having it!!!!!! 😂😂 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 11, 2020

The last part of Episode 8 took a close look at the 1996 NBA Finals between the Bulls and Seattle SuperSonics. After the Bulls dominated in the first three games, Seattle changed tactic and put Gary Payton in charge of shutting down Jordan. While the Bulls eventually went on to win the title, Payton was effective in slowing down Jordan until his memorable -- and emotional -- Game 6 performance on Father’s Day.

Jordan could only laugh when listening to Payton describing how he tried to tire out the Bulls star.

MJ really giggled at what GP was saying... And he was serious — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 11, 2020

YOOOOO HES LAUGHING HIS ASS OFF AT HIM!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) May 11, 2020

Mike laughing is really different!! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 11, 2020

Minutes later, cameras captured Jordan sobbing while laying face down in the locker room after winning his fourth NBA title.