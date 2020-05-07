Bucks investigating the reported hacking of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly was hacked Thursday.

Social media accounts registered to Antetokounmpo briefly featured inappropriate messages that, according to his agent, Alex Saratsis, and others close to the player, did not originate from the reigning NBA MVP.

The issue has been resolved and the offending posts have been removed from Antetokounmpo’s accounts, the Bucks tweeted. The team added that it is investigating the matter.

Several of the tweets sent from Antetokounmpo’s account used profane or racist language. Others included seemingly false information and insults aimed at the likes of the Bucks and Lakers star LeBron James.

Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and his brother, Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, tweeted a statement that included an apology from the Greek Freak.

Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting! — Kostas Antetokounmpo (@Kostas_ante13) May 7, 2020

“He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted,” the statement said. “The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!”

The statement also indicated that Antetokounmpo’s bank account and phone had also been hacked.