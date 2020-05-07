Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Bucks investigating the reported hacking of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Washington Wizards
The social media accounts of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly were hacked Thursday.
(Patrick Smith / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
May 7, 2020
2:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly was hacked Thursday.

Social media accounts registered to Antetokounmpo briefly featured inappropriate messages that, according to his agent, Alex Saratsis, and others close to the player, did not originate from the reigning NBA MVP.

The issue has been resolved and the offending posts have been removed from Antetokounmpo’s accounts, the Bucks tweeted. The team added that it is investigating the matter.

Several of the tweets sent from Antetokounmpo’s account used profane or racist language. Others included seemingly false information and insults aimed at the likes of the Bucks and Lakers star LeBron James.

Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and his brother, Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, tweeted a statement that included an apology from the Greek Freak.

“He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted,” the statement said. “The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!”

The statement also indicated that Antetokounmpo’s bank account and phone had also been hacked.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
