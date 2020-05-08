How are major sports leagues adjusting to the new normal of coronavirus?

This series examines the challenges major sports leagues, teams and athletes are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Will the NBA and the NHL resume their respective seasons this summer? What are some of the challenges Major League Baseball teams facing with the prospect of hosting games amid a pandemic? How much does the NFL stand to lose playing games with no fans?
The series addresses those questions and many more as leagues try to devise plans allowing for games to be played while keeping athletes, employees and fans safe.
The NFL is operating under the assumption that the season will be played as scheduled, but COVID-19 has created many challenges for the league.
Team presidents Stan Kasten of the Dodgers and John Carpino of the Angels agree a lot of essential employees are needed to hold games in empty stadiums.
The NBA continues to review its options for resuming play, and that includes some form of finishing the regular season ahead of the playoffs.
Because the NHL relies more on gate revenue than the other major sports leagues, it will try everything possible to finish the season, columnist Helene Elliott says.