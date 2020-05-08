Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
How are major sports leagues adjusting to the new normal of coronavirus?

People sit on a hill overlooking Dodger Stadium on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball’s opening day on March 26.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)
May 8, 2020
12:17 PM
This series examines the challenges major sports leagues, teams and athletes are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will the NBA and the NHL resume their respective seasons this summer? What are some of the challenges Major League Baseball teams facing with the prospect of hosting games amid a pandemic? How much does the NFL stand to lose playing games with no fans?

The series addresses those questions and many more as leagues try to devise plans allowing for games to be played while keeping athletes, employees and fans safe.
There are 4 stories.
