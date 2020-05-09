Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Mary Pratt, who pitched in circuit featured in ‘A League of Their Own,’ dies at 101

Former women’s pro baseball players Mary Pratt, left, and Maddy English, right, are joined by friend Marie Cronin in 1999.
Former women’s pro baseball players Mary Pratt, left, and Maddy English, right, are joined by friend Marie Cronin at the 1999 opening of the New England Women’s Sports Hall of Fame in Saugus, Mass.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
May 9, 2020
5:29 PM
BRAINTREE, Mass. — 

Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died. She was 101.

Pratt died Wednesday. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told the Patriot Ledger that she passed away peacefully at a nursing home.

Pratt pitched in the women’s league from 1943 to 1947. The league was profiled in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”

She was believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 Peaches. The league said in a tweet that Pratt’s “stories, her energy will be missed for a long time.”

Pratt also taught physical education for 46 years. The Bridgeport, Conn., native was a coach and referee in several sports.

She was inducted into the Boston University Hall of Fame and Boston Garden Hall of Fame.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
