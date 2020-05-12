Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Kentucky Derby prep races include Los Alamitos Derby and Del Mar Shared Belief Stakes

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled to be held in September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
May 12, 2020
10:25 AM
Churchill Downs announced prep races for the Kentucky Derby on Tuesday, including two additional races in Southern California. In addition to the Santa Anita Derby, rescheduled for June 6, the Los Alamitos Derby on July 4 and Del Mar’s Shared Belief Stakes will be worth qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. Del Mar has not announced its summer stakes schedule, but the race likely would be held earlier than usual.

The added prep races became necessary when the Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Anita Derby remains a main qualifying race with the winner guaranteed a spot in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby. The winner will get 100 points, followed by 40-20-10 for second through fourth. The Shared Belief is worth 50-20-10-5 and Los Alamitos Derby awards 20-8-4-2 points.

Other races added were the Haskell (100-40-20-10) and Pegasus (20-8-4-2) at Monmouth; Matt Winn (50-20-10-5) at Churchill Downs, Indiana Derby (20-8-4-2) at Indiana Grand, Blue Grass Stakes (100-40-20-10) at Keeneland and Ellis Park Derby (50-20-10-5).

The Preakness and Belmont Stakes, the other legs of the Triple Crown, have not announced rescheduled dates, but if they were held before the Kentucky Derby, they would be worth 150-60-30-15. Last year, it took about 40 points to make the field, but with the added races, the number likely would be higher this year.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
