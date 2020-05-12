Kentucky Derby prep races include Los Alamitos Derby and Del Mar Shared Belief Stakes

Churchill Downs announced prep races for the Kentucky Derby on Tuesday, including two additional races in Southern California. In addition to the Santa Anita Derby, rescheduled for June 6, the Los Alamitos Derby on July 4 and Del Mar’s Shared Belief Stakes will be worth qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. Del Mar has not announced its summer stakes schedule, but the race likely would be held earlier than usual.

The added prep races became necessary when the Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Anita Derby remains a main qualifying race with the winner guaranteed a spot in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby. The winner will get 100 points, followed by 40-20-10 for second through fourth. The Shared Belief is worth 50-20-10-5 and Los Alamitos Derby awards 20-8-4-2 points.

Advertisement

Other races added were the Haskell (100-40-20-10) and Pegasus (20-8-4-2) at Monmouth; Matt Winn (50-20-10-5) at Churchill Downs, Indiana Derby (20-8-4-2) at Indiana Grand, Blue Grass Stakes (100-40-20-10) at Keeneland and Ellis Park Derby (50-20-10-5).

The Preakness and Belmont Stakes, the other legs of the Triple Crown, have not announced rescheduled dates, but if they were held before the Kentucky Derby, they would be worth 150-60-30-15. Last year, it took about 40 points to make the field, but with the added races, the number likely would be higher this year.