Voting update for baseball’s Golden Greats: The I-5 Series

On Monday, we told you about baseball’s Golden Greats: The I-5 Series, a best-of-seven series pitting the best players born or raised in Southern California against the best players born or raised in Northern California. We are partnering with the San Francisco Chronicle, and readers from both news outlets will decide the rosters. After two days of voting (which ends Sunday at midnight), here are the early leaders. We have received over 30,000 ballots:



Catcher

(Top three make the team.)

1. Gary Carter, named on 96.7% of ballots

2. Lance Parrish, 62.3%

3. Bob Boone, 56.7%

4. Mike Lieberthal, 32.3%

5. Del Crandall, 28.9%

6. Earl Battey, 23.1%

Vote for catchers.

First base

(Top three make the team.)

1. Eddie Murray, 79.5%

2. Mark McGwire, 75.8%

3. Cecil Fielder, 37.1%

4. Wes Parker, 35.4%

5. Freddie Freeman, 32.3%

6. Jason Giambi, 30.2%

7. J.T. Snow, 9.6%

Vote for first basemen.



Second base

(Top three make the team.)

1. Jackie Robinson, 99.9%

2. Jeff Kent, 63.2%

3. Chase Utley, 58.8%

4. Bobby Grich, 27.2%

5. Bret Boone, 24.7%

6. Bobby Doerr, 24.4%

7. Jeff McNeil, 1.8%

Vote for second basemen.



Third base

(Top three make the team.)

1. George Brett, 88.5%

2. Eddie Mathews, 68.5%

3. Nolan Arenado, 53.2%

4. Justin Turner, 43.3%

5. Graig Nettles, 12.6%

6. Troy Glaus, 12.1%

7. Matt Williams, 9.6%

8. Doug DeCinces, 5.1%

9. Evan Longoria, 3.8%

10. Matt Chapman, 1.7%

11. Mike Moustakas, 1.5%

Vote for third basemen.



Shortstop

(Top three make the team.)

1. Ozzie Smith, 71%

2. Nomar Garciaparra, 70.5%

3. Robin Yount, 61.1%

4. Alan Trammell, 40.1%

5. Arky Vaughan, 35%

6. Garry Templeton, 7.1%

7. Vern Stephens, 6.9%

8. Michael Young, 5.5%

9. Rick Burleson, 2.2%

10. Jack Wilson, 0.6%

Vote for shortstops.

Outfield

(Top nine make the team.)

1. Ted Williams, 100%

2. Tony Gwynn, 98.6%

3. Duke Snider, 93.9%

4. Christian Yelich, 76.6%

5. Fred Lynn, 59.9%

6. Ralph Kiner, 53.4%

7. Dusty Baker, 47.5%

8. George Foster, 45.5%

9. Babe Herman, 39.1%

10. Bobby Bonds, 37.6%

11. Giancarlo Stanton, 37%

12. Willie Davis, 36.6%

13. Reggie Smith, 34.4%

14. Darryl Strawberry, 32.8%

15. Ryan Braun, 23.4%

16. Eric Davis, 23.2%

17. Dwight Evans, 17.5%

18. Garret Anderson, 15.3%

19. Kevin Mitchell, 9.4%

20. Lenny Dykstra, 7.5%

21. Paul Blair, 5.2%

22. Bobby Tolan, 1.5%

Vote for outfielders.



Pitchers

(Top 10 make the team.)

1. Don Drysdale, 100%

2. Walter Johnson, 95.8%

3. Jim Palmer, 93.3%

4. Rollie Fingers, 87.2%

5. Trevor Hoffman, 77.1%

6. Bret Saberhagen, 76%

7. Stephen Strasburg, 70.6%

8. Gerrit Cole, 66.1%

9. Bert Blyleven, 62.9%

10. Bob Lemon, 50.8%

11. Andy Messersmith, 37.8%

12. Dan Quisenberry, 35.3%

13. Randy Jones, 30.6%

14. Mike Scott, 22.8%

15. Ewell Blackwell, 15.1%

16. Rod Beck, 15%

17. Jesse Orosco, 14.3%

18. Robb Nen, 11.5%

19. Larry Dierker, 8.5%

20. Mike Krukow, 7.6%

21. Scott McGregor, 6.4%

22. Mike Garcia, 6.3%

23. Kevin Appier, 5.4%

24. Dave Smith, 2.7%

Vote for pitchers.

Again, you have until midnight Sunday to vote. Here’s where you can vote for the Northern California team. Rosters will be announced next week, with the games beginning May 27. Thanks for voting, and share this with friends so they can vote too.

