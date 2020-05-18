This day in sports: Carl Lewis misses out on long jump record

Olympic champion Carl Lewis continued his pursuit of breaking Bob Beamon’s world record in the long jump on this date in 1985 when he competed in the Pepsi Invitational track and field meet at UCLA.

On a warm day before a sellout crowd of 12,215 at Drake Stadium, Lewis’ best effort in four jumps into the sand pit was a wind-aided 28 feet, 9 1/4-inch leap. A slight cramp in one of his hamstrings forced him to pass on his last two attempts.

“I am not disappointed, I jumped well today,” Lewis said afterward. “I am disappointed that I didn’t get all my jumps in.”

Beamon set the record of 29-2 1/2 in 1968 at the Olympic Games in Mexico City. It stood for 23 years until it was broken by Mike Powell in 1991 with a jump of 29-4 3/8 at the World Championships in Tokyo.

This week, the Dodgers would have returned home from a six-game trip to open a three-game series Monday with the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. The Angels were scheduled to start a seven-game trip by playing the first of four games against the Royals at Kansas City. Both games were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1957 — Bold Ruler, with Eddie Arcaro in the saddle, wins the Preakness Stakes by two lengths ahead of Iron Liege. Arcaro lets Bold Ruler run at his pace instead of trying to restrain him as he did in a losing effort in the Kentucky Derby. It’s the sixth and last time Arcaro wins the Preakness.

1971 — The Montreal Canadiens overcome a two-goal deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at steamy Chicago Stadium. Henri Richard scores two goals including the Cup winner at 2:34 of the third period.

1997 — Chris Johnson makes an eight-foot par putt on the second playoff hole to win the LPGA Championship over Leta Lindley at the DuPont Country Club in Rockland, Del. It’s the third playoff in the Championship since the tournament started in 1955, and first since 1970. After both players bogeyed the first playoff hole, Lindley hits her tee shot into the trees, opening the door for Johnson to win her only major title.

2002 — Kentucky Derby winner War Emblem, with Victor Espinoza up, holds off fast-closing long shot Magic Weisner by three-quarters of a length to win the Preakness Stakes, setting up a chance to win the Triple Crown. Trainer Bob Baffert gets a third try at winning thoroughbred racing’s crown jewel in the last six years.

2004 — At age 40, Randy Johnson becomes the oldest pitcher to throw a perfect game. He retires 13 of the 27 batters by strikeout to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Braves 2-0 in Atlanta. It is the 15th perfect game in modern major league history and the first since 1999 when David Cone of the Yankees threw a gem against Montreal.

2008 — Boston’s Paul Pierce and Cleveland’s LeBron James combine for 86 points in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. James outscores Pierce 45-41 in the shootout, but Boston advances with a 97-92 win. Pierce makes two crucial free throws with 7.9 seconds left to seal the win for the Celtics.

2011 — Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki shows no rust from a nine-day layoff when he makes 10 of his first 11 shots and an NBA playoff-record 24 straight free throws on his way to scoring 48 points and leading the Mavericks to a 121-112 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Kevin Durant has 40 points for the Thunder.

2012 — Hall of Fame bowler Johnny Petraglia is the first in Professional Bowlers Assn. history to win a national or senior tour title in six decades when he beats Ron Mohr 220-204 in the PBA Senior Dayton Classic at Capri Lanes. Petraglia, 65, won the first of his 14 PBA national tour titles in 1966 at Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 19. Dick Weber also won PBA titles in six decades, but his mark includes a PBA regional title.

2013 — Oxbow, with jockey Gary Stevens in the saddle, leads from start to finish to win the Preakness Stakes, upsetting Orb, the Kentucky Derby winner. It’s the sixth Preakness victory for trainer D. Wayne Lukas and 14th Triple Crown-race win, the most in thoroughbred history. It also makes Stevens, 50, the oldest jockey to win the Preakness.

2014 — California Chrome wins the Preakness Stakes in dramatic fashion when he outruns Ride On Curlin to keep alive his bid for horse racing’s first Triple Crown since Affirmed won it in 1978. The chestnut colt, ridden by Victor Espinoza, covers the 1 3/16th-mile distance on Pimlico Race Course track in 1:54.84.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press