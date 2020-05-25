This day in sports: Jesse Owens sets three world records

Jesse Owens established himself as the greatest sprinter, hurdler and long jumper in the world on this date in 1935 when he set three world records and tied a fourth in 45 minutes at the Big Ten track and field championships before a crowd of nearly 5,000 at University of Michigan’s Ferry Field.

The 21-year-old sophomore from Ohio State ran 100 yards in 9.4 seconds, tying the world mark; long-jumped once and broke the world record of 26-2 1/8 with a leap of 26-8; ran the 220 in 20.3 seconds, breaking the record of 20.6 that had stood for nine years; and ran the 220-yard low hurdles in 22.6 seconds, eliminating the old mark of 23.0 set in 1924.

Owens’ long-jump record lasted 25 years until Ralph Boston broke it with a leap of 26-11 in 1960.

The Dodgers were scheduled to open a seven-game trip Monday in Denver against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Angels were set to start a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Angel Stadium. Both games were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Here is a look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1935 — On the same date as Owens’ record-breaking performance, 40-year-old Babe Ruth, playing for the Boston Braves, goes four for four, hits three home runs—Nos. 712, 713 and 714—and drives in six runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The last home run is a high fly over the right-field roof, the first at Forbes Field. It is the Bambino’s last hurrah as he would retire a few games later June 2.

1948 — Ben Hogan wins the PGA Championship, beating Mike Turnesa in the final round of match play, 7 and 6, at the Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis. It is Hogan’s second PGA title and the second of his nine major championships. He would win his third at the U.S. Open a few weeks later at Riviera Country Club.

Advertisement

1965 — Muhammad Ali knocks out Sonny Liston a minute into the first round in the controversial rematch for Ali’s heavyweight title at Lewiston, Me. Listed as the fastest knockout in a heavyweight title bout, Liston goes down on a short right-hand punch to the jaw. Ali refers to it as his “phantom punch” and photographers at ringside take iconic images of the champion standing over his fallen opponent.

1975 — The Golden State Warriors are the third team to sweep the NBA Finals, stunning the Washington Bullets 96-95 on Butch Beard’s foul shot with nine seconds to play at Landover, Md. Beard scores 16 points and Rick Barry adds 20 for the Warriors. Phil Chenier is high scorer for the series-favored Bullets with 26.

1980 — Johnny Rutherford wins his third Indianapolis 500 in seven years and becomes the first driver to win twice from the pole position. Rutherford, driving a Chaparral, averages over 142 mph for the 200-lap race. Tom Sneva, who started from 33rd place, crosses the finish line second, his third runner-up finish in four years. Gary Bettenhausen is third.

1991 — The Pittsburgh Penguins, led by center Mario Lemieux, win the Stanley Cup for the first time with an 8-0 rout of the Minnesota North Stars at the Metropolitan Sports Center in Minneapolis. Lemieux scores one goal and assists on three others. Goaltender Tom Barrasso stops 39 shots to record the shutout.

Advertisement

2003 — Juli Inkster shoots a 10-under par 62 — tying the lowest final-round score by a winner in LPGA tour history — to beat Lorie Kane of Canada by four strokes in the Corning Classic in Corning, N.Y. Inkster finishes the tournament on the narrow 6,082-yard course at the Corning Country Club with a four-round total of 24-under par 264.

2014 — Josh Beckett pitches the only no-hitter of his career and the first in the major leagues this season, leading the Dodgers over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 at Citizens Bank Park. Beckett, 34 and in his last season, strikes out six, walks three and doesn’t come close to allowing a hit. Justin Turner hits a home run and Adrian Gonzalez knocks in two runs for the Dodgers.

2014 — Landon Donovan breaks the Major League Soccer goal record, scoring his 135th and 136th regular-season goals in the Galaxy’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Union. Donovan’s goal in the first half puts him in a tie with Jeff Cunningham. His second goal in the 81st minute gives him the record.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press