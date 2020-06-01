Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Reports: Floyd Mayweather offers to pay for George Floyd’s funerals

Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. has reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of George Floyd, who died in police custody last week in Minneapolis.
(Eugene Hoshiko / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
June 1, 2020
12:46 PM
Retired boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. has offered to cover the costs of all four funerals planned for George Floyd, according to multiple media reports.

Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report the news, with the website’s CEO Jason Lee on Monday revealing a private discussion with Mayweather on the matter.

TMZ confirmed that Mayweather offered to pay for services for Floyd in Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte, as well as another that Floyd’s family hopes to hold at a yet-to-be-named location.

Floyd died a week ago in Minneapolis after being pinned with a police officer’s knee on his neck for several minutes. Officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with Floyd’s murder. The tragedy has sparked protests and riots around the country, including the Los Angeles area.

According to Lee, Mayweather had Anzel Jennings — the CEO of TMT music label who grew up with Floyd in Houston — reach out to the Floyd family on his behalf to offer to pay for the services. It is not yet known if the family accepted Mayweather’s offer.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
