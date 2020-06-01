Reports: Floyd Mayweather offers to pay for George Floyd’s funerals

Retired boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. has offered to cover the costs of all four funerals planned for George Floyd, according to multiple media reports.

Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report the news, with the website’s CEO Jason Lee on Monday revealing a private discussion with Mayweather on the matter.

TMZ confirmed that Mayweather offered to pay for services for Floyd in Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte, as well as another that Floyd’s family hopes to hold at a yet-to-be-named location.

Floyd died a week ago in Minneapolis after being pinned with a police officer’s knee on his neck for several minutes. Officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with Floyd’s murder. The tragedy has sparked protests and riots around the country, including the Los Angeles area.

Advertisement

According to Lee, Mayweather had Anzel Jennings — the CEO of TMT music label who grew up with Floyd in Houston — reach out to the Floyd family on his behalf to offer to pay for the services. It is not yet known if the family accepted Mayweather’s offer.