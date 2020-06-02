Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Russia gets court date to appeal Olympic ban

A man walks past a banner of an Olympics logo in Tokyo on March 25.
A man walks past an Olympics logo on March 25 in Tokyo. The 2020 Tokyo Games have been postponed until next summer.
(Koji Sasahara / Associated Press)
By David WhartonStaff Writer 
June 2, 2020
12:03 PM
With the Olympic Games postponed until next summer, Russia will get a chance to appeal its four-year doping ban and, perhaps, compete in Tokyo.

It was late last year that the World Anti-Doping Agency recommended barring the Russian team, flag and anthem from international competition after finding the country had manipulated years of test results to conceal widespread cheating by its athletes.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on Tuesday set an early November date to hear evidence in the case.

Russia has been embroiled in a series of doping scandals involving athletes, coaches and officials. If the WADA recommendation is upheld, its team will remain sanctioned through the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, with individual athletes allowed to compete as “neutrals” only if they can convince authorities they have not doped.

The nation also will be prohibited from hosting any major events during that period.

A panel of three CAS judges will hear the appeal. No timetable was given for a verdict.

