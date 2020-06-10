Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Michael Jordan’s 442-pound marlin isn’t enough to win tournament. But never count him out

NBA legend Michael Jordan
NBA legend Michael Jordan.
(Jeff Siner / McClatchy-Tribune)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
June 10, 2020
9:05 AM
Any plus-sized blue marlins on the North Carolina coast might want to keep a low profile the next couple of days.

NBA legend Michael Jordan and his crew pulled in a huge one Tuesday during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City, but it was not large enough to qualify for any of the $3.3 million in prize money.

Jordan and company still have two more days to land a bigger fish and potentially win the annual event.

And we all know how His Airness feels about winning.

“I would love to be back with a little bit bigger fish,” Jordan said during an interview posted on the event’s Facebook page.

Jordan’s blue marlin weighed 442.3 pounds, good enough for sixth place at the moment. The current front-runner sits at 494.2 pounds.

The tournament pays out for the three largest catches, including a $1.1 million prize for the biggest. Also, the first boat to land a 500-pound blue marlin gets a $550,000 bonus.

So as anyone who watched “The Last Dance” knows, all Jordan needs is any kind of perceived slight to use as motivation. Finding out his humongous fish isn’t humongous enough may be all it takes.

Jordan might have hinted as much while speaking to the crowd after his fish was weighed.

“Even though I didn’t win — right now, today — thanks for supporting the whole tournament,” he said.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

