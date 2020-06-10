Michael Jordan’s 442-pound marlin isn’t enough to win tournament. But never count him out
Any plus-sized blue marlins on the North Carolina coast might want to keep a low profile the next couple of days.
NBA legend Michael Jordan and his crew pulled in a huge one Tuesday during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City, but it was not large enough to qualify for any of the $3.3 million in prize money.
Jordan and company still have two more days to land a bigger fish and potentially win the annual event.
And we all know how His Airness feels about winning.
Granderson: Why did Michael Jordan never use his giant megaphone? White America didn’t want to hear it
Granderson: Why did Michael Jordan never use his giant megaphone? White America didn’t want to hear it
Jordan could win the adoration of white America, but only as long as he didn’t talk about what it meant to be black in America.
“I would love to be back with a little bit bigger fish,” Jordan said during an interview posted on the event’s Facebook page.
Jordan’s blue marlin weighed 442.3 pounds, good enough for sixth place at the moment. The current front-runner sits at 494.2 pounds.
The tournament pays out for the three largest catches, including a $1.1 million prize for the biggest. Also, the first boat to land a 500-pound blue marlin gets a $550,000 bonus.
Michael Jordan and his sneaker company Jordan Brand pledge $100 million to organizations fighting racial and social injustice over the next decade.
So as anyone who watched “The Last Dance” knows, all Jordan needs is any kind of perceived slight to use as motivation. Finding out his humongous fish isn’t humongous enough may be all it takes.
Jordan might have hinted as much while speaking to the crowd after his fish was weighed.
“Even though I didn’t win — right now, today — thanks for supporting the whole tournament,” he said.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.