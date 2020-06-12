Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Santa Anita avoids shutdown over inconclusive COVID-19 tests

Horses run onto the final stretch at Santa Anita.
Santa Anita Park avoided a potential shutdown Friday when six inconclusive COVID-19 tests were later discovered to be negative.
(Joe Scarnici / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
June 12, 2020
12:27 PM
Santa Anita found itself square in the middle of the reliability of COVID-19 testing on Friday when six people had inconclusive tests, only to find out later that they were negative for the virus.

Rumors of an imminent shutdown started shortly after 6:30 a.m. when jockeys who showed up to work horses were sent home as the testing laboratory went about re-testing the inconclusive results.

The number was originally thought to be substantially higher but an examination of the list showed duplicates and confusion on the names. Of the six, two were jockeys and there was also at least one valet and one person in the racing office. The track, citing privacy laws, did not release the names.

Aidan Butler, executive director of California racing for the Stronach Group, made the decision to close the track to jockeys during morning training, starting a flurry of rumors that the track would be shut down.

“Testing is a bit of a moving target and I didn’t want to roll the dice with some of the inconclusives,” Butler said.

COVID testing looks at two distinct gene regions and an inconclusive result is when one of the regions is positive and one is negative.

Jockeys are tested every Wednesday and the track received the results Thursday night. During the race week, jockeys live in trailers in the parking lot of Santa Anita, but at the conclusion of racing Sunday night they can go back to their home.

“We do more testing than anyone and I’m proud that we do,” Butler said. “I made a promise we would make this the safest place you could possibly make it and I think we’ve done that. It proves that the protocols worked.”

Racing was to resume as planned at 1 p.m. on Friday.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

