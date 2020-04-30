Coronavirus tests for all? L.A. County clarifies how residents can get tested

Los Angeles County health officials said Thursday that low-risk, asymptomatic residents will not be able to get coronavirus tests at county-operated testing sites, breaking from L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s announcement that the city would offer tests for all who want one.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the county Department of Health Services, said the county would prioritize testing for people with symptoms of COVID-19, including newly recognized symptoms such as sore throat and sudden loss of taste or smell.

The county also will emphasize testing for people working in essential services, including healthcare workers; those who work in food service and utilities; and residents of institutional living facilities, such as nursing homes.

Meanwhile, city-operated test sites will allow anyone to get a test — even those without symptoms and not in those targeted groups. Ghaly said individuals can sign up at the newly launched testing portal and will be routed to the appropriate test sites.

Asked if the county and city were offering mixed messages on testing, Ghaly said the two entities were working closely together on a “rapidly evolving topic.”

“We think that this is the best approach moving forward,” Ghaly said. “We also believe that this is what is most supported in terms of the clinical evidence about who would benefit from a test.”