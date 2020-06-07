Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Santa Anita suffers 14th horse death since start of season

Horses race at Santa Anita on March 14.
Horses round the track at Santa Anita Park during a race on March 14.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
June 7, 2020
6:08 PM
Share

Santa Anita saw its 14th death of the meeting when Lightsaber, an unraced 2-year-old filly, suffered a life-ending breakdown during training.

Lightsaber, trained by Eric Kruljac, sustained a left hind fracture during morning works. Attending veterinarians determined the injury as unrecoverable, and the horse was euthanized.

It was Kruljac’s second fatality this year. Tikkun Olam collided with another horse in a freak accident Jan. 19, ending the horse’s life.

Lightsaber, a 2-year-old Cal-bred, was purchased in a 2019 sale at Santa Anita for $55,000.

Santa Anita had 27 fatalities at this point last year, but that was with more races and more horses on the grounds. Santa Anita was shut down this year for about two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the track was open for training. Last year, the track was shuttered for about three weeks to investigate what might have caused the fatalities.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
