Notable athletes who have opted out of playing amid coronavirus crisis

After a shutdown of more than three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many professional sports have returned or are getting ready for a return.

Major League Baseball teams have resumed training for the 2020 season, which is now scheduled to start July 23. Major League Soccer will pick up its season with a tournament in Orlando, Fla., starting Wednesday. The NBA also will be in Orlando to wrap up its season starting July 30.

The WNBA plans to play a reduced season that would begin in late July at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The NHL is working toward a return later this month in two yet-to-be-announced hub cities. The National Women’s Soccer League came back with a tournament that started late last month.

Some players have opted out of rejoining their teams, however. Here’s a list of some notable athletes who have decided not to take part in the restart.

Advertisement