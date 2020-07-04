Dodgers’ David Price opts out of playing this season due to coronavirus concerns

Dodgers pitcher David Price announced Saturday that he has opted not to participate in the 2020 season.

Price is the first Dodgers player to publicly declare his intention to not play this season due to health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak. The Dodgers acquired the 34-year-old left-hander from the Boston Red Sox in February along with Mookie Betts.

Price posted his announcement on Twitter on Saturday while the Dodgers were holding their second official workout of training camp at Dodger Stadium. The team is scheduled to open its 60-game season July 23.