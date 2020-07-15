COVID-19 outbreak forces Del Mar to cancel weekend races

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on Wednesday announced it has canceled its racing program this weekend after 15 jockeys tested positive for COVID-19.

Racing is expected to resume July 24, according to Joe Harper, Del Mar’s CEO.

All but one of the positive tests came from jockeys who rode at Los Alamitos over the July 4 weekend. All 15 jockeys are believed to be asymptomatic, Del Mar said.

“Assuming these individuals continue to show no symptoms, they will be isolated for a total of 10 days and should be able to resume their usual activities, including riding after that time,” Dr. Eric McDonald, medical director, Epidemiology & Immunizations Services, county of San Diego, said in a statement released by Del Mar.

Four riders on those Los Alamitos cards had already tested positive, including Del Mar regulars Flavien Prat and Victor Espinoza. A fifth, Umberto Rispoli, who won seven races on the opening weekend at Del Mar, tweeted Wednesday that he was positive as well.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling more then well, quarantined, and looking forward to comeback stronger then before..

Thank you everyone for the well wishes

Stay everyone safe 🙏 👍🏻💪🏼@TVG @DelMarRacing @theTDN — Umberto Rispoli (@umbyrispoli) July 15, 2020

Espinoza tested positive for COVID-19 on July 9, the eve of Del Mar’s opening day. He voluntarily sought a test after learning two riders he had contact with at Los Alamitos — Martin Garcia and Luis Saez — had tested positive earlier last week.

Prat, who won two of the last three summer riding championships at Del Mar, tested positive Sunday morning after returning from riding Saturday at Keeneland in Kentucky.

Del Mar last Sunday requested assistance from the San Diego County Health Department to test all jockeys and jockey room personnel who had been at Del Mar for the three days of racing last weekend.

The testing of 27 jockeys was completed Tuesday and the results were reported to track officials Wednesday.

Under COVID-19 reporting guidelines, Del Mar is not naming the jockeys besides Prat and Espinoza who tested positive.

The races scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be run on Thursdays later in the nine-week meeting.

The weekend’s two major stakes races, the San Diego Handicap — featuring Maximum Security, last year’s disqualified Kentucky Derby winner — and Eddie Read Stakes,will be run Saturday, July 25.

Also Wednesday, Del Mar announced a new protocol that states only jockeys based in California will be able to ride at Del Mar for the remainder of the meeting, which concludes Sept. 7. Also, until further notice, local jockeys who leave the track to ride at other tracks will not be allowed to ride again at Del Mar this summer.

Del Mar also said it is re-configuring and expanding its jockeys’ quarters.

In its statement, Del Mar said the Thoroughbred Owners of California are in agreement with the track’s measures: “TOC strongly supports the actions taken today by the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in conjunction with the San Diego County Department of Health. The health of our riders is our top priority now.”

