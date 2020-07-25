Lakers social justice messages: Black Lives Matter is leader

The Black Lives Matter movement will have an ally in the Los Angeles Lakers when the NBA resumes its season Thursday.

Lakers guards Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dion Waiters will have “Black Lives Matter” on the back of their jersey in place of their name.

The NBA and players’ union agreed to 29 social justice messages for players to display. Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis chose to honor their families by keeping their last names.

Here is the list of 10 Lakers who have chosen to replace their names with social justice messages on the backs of their jerseys. pic.twitter.com/7TDzn5edEf — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 24, 2020

Among the approved messages, which several people confirmed to The Times: “Black Lives Matter,” “I Can’t Breathe,” “Vote,” “Justice,” “Stand Up,” “Listen,” “Listen to Us,” “Say Their Names,” “Peace,” “How Many More,” “Education Reform,” “Liberation,” “Equality,” “Freedom,” “Enough,” “Si Se Puede,” “Say Her Name,” “Mentor,” “I Am a Man,” “Speak Up,” “Ally,” “Anti-Racist,” “Justice Now,” “Power to the People,” “See Us,” “Hear Us,” “Respect Us,” “Love Us,” and “Group Economics.”

After the first four days players can keep the messages on their jerseys with their names below their number. Players also can forgo messaging altogether.

Other teams with multiple players featuring “Black Lives Matter” are the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

The Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers will have more players wearing “How Many More” than any other message, while “Equality” and “Say Their Name” or “Say Her Name” are also popular among multiple teams.