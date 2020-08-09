Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Collin Morikawa stands out in crowded field to win PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa greets his caddie Jonathan Jakovac on the 18th hole.
Collin Morikawa greets his caddie Jonathan Jakovac on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Aug. 9, 2020
6:08 PM
SAN FRANCISCO — 

Collin Morikawa pulled away from a crowded field at the top Sunday with a birdie and an eagle in his final five holes to win the PGA Championship at Harding Park.

It was the first major championship for Morikawa, 23, who attended La Canada High School and the University of California, located just a few miles east of this course.

He shot a 64 with four birdies, an eagle, 13 pars, and no bogeys.

Morikawa finished 13 under par for the tournament, two strokes ahead of Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson.

He took the lead at 11 under with a 54-foot, 2-inch chip in for birdie on No. 14, and tightened his grip with an eagle on 16. He drove the green of the 294-yard, par-4 hole, then drained a 7-1 putt for a two.

A tap-in par on No. 18 sealed the victory, although Morikawa needed to wait for the final group to finish to truly celebrate the victory.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

