Collin Morikawa stands out in crowded field to win PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa pulled away from a crowded field at the top Sunday with a birdie and an eagle in his final five holes to win the PGA Championship at Harding Park.

It was the first major championship for Morikawa, 23, who attended La Canada High School and the University of California, located just a few miles east of this course.

He shot a 64 with four birdies, an eagle, 13 pars, and no bogeys.

Morikawa finished 13 under par for the tournament, two strokes ahead of Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson.

He took the lead at 11 under with a 54-foot, 2-inch chip in for birdie on No. 14, and tightened his grip with an eagle on 16. He drove the green of the 294-yard, par-4 hole, then drained a 7-1 putt for a two.

A tap-in par on No. 18 sealed the victory, although Morikawa needed to wait for the final group to finish to truly celebrate the victory.