Dodgers vs. Angels lineups: Mookie Betts leads off again after record power surge

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 8.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 8.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
Aug. 14, 2020
4:13 PM
Mookie Betts is again in the leadoff spot for the Dodgers, a day after he belted three home runs and went four for four leading off. Because the Angels are starting left-hander Patrick Sandoval, Betts might be batting leadoff tonight even without Thursday’s outburst.

Outfielders Justin Upton and Jo Adell will populate the bottom third of the Angels’ lineup in the series opener Friday against the Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Upton will hit seventh and Adell ninth against left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

Upton has one hit in his last 22 at-bats. Adell, who was promoted to the major leagues last week because of Upton’s season-opening slump, went four for 22 with no walks and 11 strikeouts in his first six games. Adell tallied his first two-hit day Monday, when he also hit ninth against Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea.

Starting lineups for Friday’s game:

Dodgers starting lineup

1. Mookie Betts — Right field

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Corey Seager — Shortstop

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Justin Turner — Third base

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
4. AJ Pollock — Left field

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Cody Bellinger — Center field

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Chris Taylor — Designated hitter

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Kiké Hernández — Second base

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
8. Edwin Ríos — First base

Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Austin Barnes — Catcher

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Clayton Kershaw — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Angels starting lineup

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Tommy La Stella — Second base

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Mike Trout — Center field

Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Anthony Rendon — Third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Albert Pujols — First base

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Justin Upton — Left field

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Max Stassi — Catcher

Angels catcher Max Stassi.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
9. Jo Adell — Right field

Angels outfielder Jo Adell.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Patrick Sandoval — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Maria Torres

Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.

