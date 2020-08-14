Dodgers vs. Angels lineups: Mookie Betts leads off again after record power surge
Mookie Betts is again in the leadoff spot for the Dodgers, a day after he belted three home runs and went four for four leading off. Because the Angels are starting left-hander Patrick Sandoval, Betts might be batting leadoff tonight even without Thursday’s outburst.
Outfielders Justin Upton and Jo Adell will populate the bottom third of the Angels’ lineup in the series opener Friday against the Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Upton will hit seventh and Adell ninth against left-hander Clayton Kershaw.
Upton has one hit in his last 22 at-bats. Adell, who was promoted to the major leagues last week because of Upton’s season-opening slump, went four for 22 with no walks and 11 strikeouts in his first six games. Adell tallied his first two-hit day Monday, when he also hit ninth against Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea.
Starting lineups for Friday’s game:
Dodgers starting lineup
1. Mookie Betts — Right field
2. Corey Seager — Shortstop
3. Justin Turner — Third base
4. AJ Pollock — Left field
5. Cody Bellinger — Center field
6. Chris Taylor — Designated hitter
7. Kiké Hernández — Second base
8. Edwin Ríos — First base
9. Austin Barnes — Catcher
Clayton Kershaw — Starting pitcher
Angels starting lineup
1. David Fletcher — Shortstop
2. Tommy La Stella — Second base
3. Mike Trout — Center field
4. Anthony Rendon — Third base
5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter
6. Albert Pujols — First base
7. Justin Upton — Left field
8. Max Stassi — Catcher
9. Jo Adell — Right field
Patrick Sandoval — Starting pitcher
