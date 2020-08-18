Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam vs. MLB unwritten rules: Whose side are you on?

San Diego Padre Fernando Tatis Jr. watches the flight of his grand slam ball in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers.
San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. watches the flight of his grand slam ball in the eighth inning Monday against the Texas Rangers.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Aug. 18, 2020
9:31 AM
Share

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the most exciting rising stars in baseball, hit his first career grand slam Monday night against the Texas Rangers.

After the game, he apologized.

Because, of course, baseball’s almighty unwritten rules were broken.

See, the Padres were up 10-3 with one out in the eighth inning. The bases were loaded. Tatis had worked a 3-0 count against Rangers pitcher Juan Nicasio.

Advertisement

And Tatis swung for the fences for his second home run of the night.

His blast capped a 14-4 victory, but a lot of folks in Globe Life Park in Arlington were not thrilled with Tatis’ actions. Pitcher Ian Gibault, who relieved Nicasio following the grand slam, threw behind Padres slugger Manny Machado with his first pitch. Rangers manager Chris Woodward later said of Tatis’ actions: “I don’t think we liked it as a group.”

Padres manager Jayce Tingler wasn’t thrilled about it either, saying: “We’re not trying to run up the score or anything like that” and “It’s a learning opportunity” and “He’ll grow from it.”

Tatis said after the game Tingler informed him he had missed a take sign on the pitch.

Advertisement

Dodgers

Seager brothers each hit home runs in Dodgers’ victory over Mariners

Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners (left) and Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers

Seager brothers each hit home runs in Dodgers’ victory over Mariners

Corey Seager and his older brother Kyle, who plays on the Seattle Mariners, made history during the Dodgers’ 11-9 win on Monday.

“I told him right away that was on me,” Tatis said. “I didn’t look in.”

The son of longtime major leaguer Fernando Tatis Sr. added: “I’ve been in this game since I was a kid. I know a lot of unwritten rules. I was kind of lost on this. ... Those experiences, you have to learn. Probably next time, I’ll take a pitch.”

Judging from the response on social media, most people — even current and former players — think Tatis shouldn’t change a thing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What do you think?

Sports
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement