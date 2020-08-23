Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Jockey Vinnie Bednar hospitalized and horse euthanized after incident at Los Alamitos

Horses and jockeys charge out of the starting gate June 29, 2019, during the sixth race at Los Alamitos.
Horses race at Los Alamitos in June 2019. A Los Alamitos quarter-horse jockey was injured after his horse collapsed during a race Saturday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Aug. 23, 2020
10:26 AM
UPDATED10:26 AM
Los Alamitos quarter-horse jockey Vinnie Bednar was injured Saturday night when his mount, Peek It Up, suffered a catastrophic injury about 100 yards from the finish of her 300-yard race. Bednar was taken to a nearby hospital, is “alert and responsive,” and was in intensive care Sunday morning, according to a Los Alamitos spokesman. The exact nature of his injuries was unknown.

Peek It Up was euthanized, making it the 24th racing or training death since Dec. 27 when the track started its current meeting.

The 3-year-old filly broke sharply and was in first running on the outside when she collapsed to the ground, bringing Bednar with her. It appeared to be an injury to one of her front legs. As is standard, a necropsy will be performed on the horse to determine the exact nature of the life-ending injury.

It was the last of eight races at Los Alamitos, an allowance for horses 3 years and older.

Bednar, 28, has won 18 of 94 races this year and has won more than $3.7 million in his career, which started in 2011.

Peek It Up was running her seventh race, having won a maiden claiming race four starts back March 28. Her next two races before Saturday were allowance races, in which she finished second in both. She was the 3-2 betting favorite in Saturday’s race.

She was trained by James Glenn and bred and owned by Ed Allred, who also owns Los Alamitos Race Course.

It is the second racing or training fatality since Los Alamitos came off probation July 20. The California Horse Racing Board put the track on 10 days’ probation July 10 and asked officials to come up with a plan to enhance jockey and horse safety. The plan that Los Alamitos submitted, which included enhanced veterinary oversight and a pre-race review panel, was accepted by the racing board and probation was lifted.

Los Alamitos is in Orange County and primarily runs quarter horses, thoroughbred and mixed races at night Friday through Sunday, 51 weeks a year.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

