Sparks’ Candace Parker selected player of the week for West

Forward Candace Parker has been selected WNBA Western Conference player of the week after she averaged 18.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and five assists per game while helping the Sparks to three wins last week, the league announced Monday.

The Sparks (10-3) have won seven consecutive games overall and are tied with the Las Vegas Aces for second place in the league after Seattle (11-3).

Parker had 16 points and 12 rebounds in an 83-74 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, scored the game-tying basket to force overtime in the 93-85 win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday and starred against the Dallas Wings on Sunday with 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the Sparks came back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 84-81.

The award is Parker’s 27th player of the week honor, the second most in WNBA history.

In her 13th WNBA season, Parker leads the league in rebounding with 9.8 per game, to go along with 14 points and four assists. The two-time MVP is a top candidate for her first defensive player of the year honor after a disappointing season in 2019 in which she played just 12 games due to injury.

“This year has been a lot of reflection, you know,” Parker said Sunday. “Just being at home in quarantine, I remember asking myself, what are you waking up for every day to get on the Peloton, everyday getting in the pool, working out, doing all this stuff to get in crucial moments of the game and not take advantage of the training and the preparation that you put in?”

Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot was chosen Eastern Conference player of the week after averaging 19 points, 11.3 assists and 1.67 steals per game in three wins. The Sky (10-4) are fourth in the WNBA standings.