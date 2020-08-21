Chelsea Gray and Candace Parker push Sparks to overtime win over Dream
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points and Candace Parker tied it in regulation and drew a key charge in overtime as the Sparks rallied to beat the Atlanta Dream 93-85 on Friday night.
Courtney Williams made a free-throw line jumper with 3.7 seconds left in regulation to give Atlanta a 79-77 lead. After a timeout, Parker took an inbound pass and drove the lane to tie it with a layup at the buzzer.
Glory Johnson opened the extra session with a long jumper, but Atlanta didn’t score again until Betnijah Laney‘s basket with 35.9 seconds left.
Elliott: Mabel Fairbanks’ story deserves to be told. Two of her protégés are working to do so
Elliott: Mabel Fairbanks’ story deserves to be told. Two of her protégés are working to do so
Racism deprived Mabel Fairbanks the chance to become a figure skating champion in the 1930s. As a coach, she made sure her Black students got those opportunities.
Parker had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Sparks (9-3), who have won six straight games. Sydney Wiese added 15 points, Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 and Brittney Sykes 12.
Johnson paced Atlanta (2-11) with 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Williams and Shekinna Stricklen each scored 16 points. Atlanta has lost 10 straight since beating New York on July 31.
Stricklen sank a contested three-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in the third quarter to cap a 12-1 run for a 58-56 lead entering the fourth.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.