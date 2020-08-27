WNBA won’t play again Thursday but players are committed to continuing season

After postponing three games Wednesday, the WNBA will extend its stoppage through Thursday’s games in light of the Jacob Blake shooting, but players are still committed to continuing the season in Bradenton, Fla.

Sparks forward and WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike said on ESPN while reading a statement that the decision wasn’t a strike or a boycott, but instead a day of reflection amid another wave of social unrest stemming from racial injustice.

“We needed a pause,” New York Liberty guard Layshia Clarendon said on ESPN. “We needed a break.”

The league will work to reschedule the three games originally planned for Thursday — the Chicago Sky vs. the Indiana Fever, the Dallas Wings vs. the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces vs. the Seattle Storm — along with the three games missed Wednesday.

Advertisement

While five members of the WNBPA’s executive committee sat on the court with ESPN’s Holly Rowe on “SportsCenter,” the other players in the league stood on the side with their arms linked. They were wearing shirts that read “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

WNBA players have played with Taylor’s name on the back of their jerseys this season as one aspect of their overall commitment to social justice. Ogwumike said the break was a moment to “recommit” to their dedication to fighting for justice and the #SayHerName movement.

“As a group we decided last night that we want to play,” Ogwumike said. “There are games scheduled tomorrow and that’s what we’re ready to do, but that doesn’t come without demands of the players to continue to amplify our voices in more ways than when we came here. We realize that the work is not easy, but we also understand the work is never done.”