NBA playoffs: Bucks defeat Magic in Game 5 to advance

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 17 rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks, who beat the Orlando Magic 118-104 on Saturday to close out the Eastern Conference first-round series in five games.

The Bucks will play the Miami Heat in the second round, beginning Monday.

Khris Middleton contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks saw a 21-point lead shrink to three in the fourth quarter before regaining control with the help of timely outside shooting by Marvin Williams.

Williams scored all 12 of his points on three-pointers, and Brook Lopez added 16 points for top-seeded Milwaukee, which won four straight after dropping the opener.

Advertisement

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando, while Evan Fournier added 18 points.

Milwaukee led 74-53 when after Middleton’s three-pointer early in the second half, and the Bucks still led by 20 with about three minutes left in the third quarter before Orlando suddenly pulled itself back into the game.

Consecutive three-pointers by Terrence Ross and Wes Iwindu, followed by D.J. Augustin’s floater, ignited a 24-7 run that saw the Magic cut their deficit to 96-93 when Fournier made a three-pointer with 7:37 to go.

Advertisement

The Bucks called a timeout, starters checked back in, and Milwaukee quickly began to pull away again, starting with Williams’ three after Lopez’s offensive rebound.

Middleton followed with a fade from the top of the key, Williams added another three-pointer and Middleton’s free throw pushed the Bucks’ lead to 105-93 with 5:24 left.

The game marked the first NBA action since the Bucks refused to take the court for a playoff game Wednesday night in protest of the recent police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Milwaukee’s walkout led to a pause in all NBA play for two days while players convened to consider abandoning the remainder of the season before ultimately deciding to resume the postseason.

Before tipoff, a moment of silence was held to honor former NBA player Clifford Robinson, long-time college basketball coach Lute Olson and Black actor Chadwick Boseman, who all passed away in the past few days.

Players and staff knelt, many with arms locked, as the national anthem played.