Column: The Bucks, and other athletes, made the correct agonizing decision

I’ve never spoken to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton or any of the other Milwaukee Bucks players.

I’m unfamiliar with the details of the conversations that led to them refusing to take the court against the Orlando Magic for a playoff game on Wednesday.

But I know they’re professional athletes.

And if they’re anything like the hundreds, if not thousands, of professional athletes I’ve covered over the years, I’m absolutely certain they wanted to play.

Advertisement

As children, they not only bought into the dream of playing in the NBA, but also its mythology. By virtue of their talent and hard work, they gained entry to a parallel universe in which time is measured by seasons and success by championships.

These Bucks were positioned to win a title. They won more regular-season games than any team in the league. They were ahead of the Magic in their first-round, best-of-seven series, three games to one.

Compared to what else is happening in this country at the moment, this might seem trivial. Except to the people who have dedicated their lives to this pursuit, it’s not. Those of you who love your jobs understand this.

Advertisement

So whichever side of the political spectrum you’re on, when you think of the games that were postponed on Wednesday, imagine what it would take for someone to pause, or possibly abandon, what could be his or her best chance to realize a lifelong ambition.

Envision what it would take for someone to do so without knowing what the consequences would be.

That’s how Black people continue to be treated in this country.

Watch the video of George Hill and Sterling Brown reading a prepared statement to the media in front of the Bucks’ locker room. Notice the body language of their teammates.

Advertisement

Players are looking down. Most of them had their hands behind their backs.

This was not a decision they made lightly. They look agonized. They wanted to play. They simply couldn’t. Not now, not against the backdrop of continued violence against Black people, including the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by a police officer in a suburb 40 miles south of their home arena.

“Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball,” Brown said.

× VIDEO | The Milwaukee Bucks’ statement on boycotting today’s NBA game The Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Game 5 of their NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic in the aftermath of a police shooting 40 miles from their home arena, leading the NBA to postpone the games scheduled for Wednesday.

Advertisement

Hill continued, “When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.”

Many of these players lived in bubbles long before they entered the NBA’s campus in Orlando. The country’s obsession with sports allowed them to live an existence detached from reality, but only to a point. More than three-quarters of the players in the league are Black. Racism isn’t an abstraction to them.

As I write this column, I’m bracing myself for a flood of emails from the MAGA types complaining about athletes interjecting politics into sports.

Ignore for a moment that this is a human rights issue, not a political problem. Here’s the ultimate irony: The players don’t want to be doing this. They’re doing it because they have to.

Advertisement

Who in their right mind would want to get in the middle of this ugliness? Who wants to open themselves up to have racist cries directed at them in places like Utah?

The guess here is the majority of players would like to return to their carefree lives of playing a game for millions of dollars, where their primary worries are about their team’s perimeter defense, not about a father being shot in the back seven times in front of his children.

To shut up and dribble is a luxury — a luxury these players don’t have as prominent figures in the Black community.

Advertisement

Before the NBA resumed its season last month, some players were concerned that returning to the court could take attention away from the social justice movement that intensified in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

One of the prominent voices of opposition was Kyrie Irving, who recognized sports for what they were, a diversion. While Irving was overruled, his reservations evidently resonated with others. And when Blake was shot, the players refused to be used as vehicles to help Americans ignore their problems.

What was encouraging about the strike was how the message transcended not only basketball, but also race. When the Dodgers staged a videoconference to explain why their game against the San Francisco Giants was canceled, manager Dave Roberts, outfielder Mookie Betts and closer Kenley Jansen were joined by pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

This won’t go over well with everyone. Sports are designed to provide an escape, to offer fans short mental and emotional vacations from their everyday concerns. On Wednesday, the games, or absence of them, only served as reminders that our society is failing.

Advertisement

Have a problem with that? Don’t want to read about the world’s problems in the sports page?

Well, here’s an idea: Make the world a better place.

Maybe then, the players could afford to shut up and dribble.