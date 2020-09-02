Chargers expect Derwin James to be ready for 2021 following knee surgery

Derwin James underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.

In announcing the procedure Wednesday morning, the Chargers issued a statement saying James is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

“We’re going to miss that young man,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “It’s hard to step up and replace a young man like him with his intangibles. He’s just as dynamic off the field as he is on the field.”

The injury is the third significant one James has suffered since tearing the meniscus in his left knee in 2016, his second year at Florida State. That injury ended his season after two games.

Last August, the safety suffered a stress fracture in his right foot in a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints and missed the first 11 games of the season.

“It’s just unfortunate,” Lynn said. “You don’t know why these things happen.”

In discussing the situation with reporters, Lynn suggested praying for James and quoted the Bible.

“I’m more concerned about him than the Chargers,” Lynn explained. “We’re going to be OK. [I’m] just making sure his head space is good. That’s my primary concern.

“He’s going to be OK. But, understandably so right now, he’s frustrated as hell. This is a guy that does everything right. You look at his body, he has eight abs, not six. He eats right. He’s polite to people. He’s respectful. He’s a great teammate. He’s a leader. And you wonder why something like this happens to him.”