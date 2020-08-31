Chargers preparing if safety Derwin James is faced with long knee rehab

The Chargers have not put a timetable on Derwin James’ return from a right knee injury.

The situation is potentially serious enough, however, that coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that he made a point to spend time with James after he was hurt.

“I just wanted to be there present with the young man,” Lynn said. “This could be tough for him, if he has to sit out another year. We don’t know. He’s a strong-minded young man. He’s going to be fine.”

James went down Sunday during a scrimmage in Costa Mesa and hobbled off the field. The Chargers released a statement Monday indicating that James still was being evaluated by doctors.

“When I know more,” Lynn told reporters later, “I’ll feel free to share.”

The NFL Network has reported that James has a meniscus injury, something Lynn would not confirm.

In September 2016, while playing at Florida State, James suffered what was reported to be torn meniscus in his left knee. He underwent surgery and initially was expected to miss five to seven weeks. He ended up not returning until the next season.

A year ago, a foot injury in training camp knocked James out until Week 13. After returning in early December, he finished with 35 tackles in five games.

The reaction across the NFL to James again being hurt came swiftly. His agent, David Mulugheta, and Arizona safety Budda Baker were among those who offered their prays on social media.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who played with James at Florida State, published multiple posts.

“I promise I got you this year …” Ramsey wrote in one. “When you get back, I can’t wait to see you reclaim the throne because I know how much you put into this game!”

The tone of the social-media activity also suggested James could be looking at another lengthy rehabilitation.

Last year, he spent much of the early season in a walking boot and worked out mostly on his own as the Chargers struggled to win games. They were 4-7 and essentially eliminated from playoff contention by the time James returned.

Now, he and the Chargers could be looking at a similar challenge. Replacing James won’t be any easier this time. As a rookie in 2018, he was named All-Pro and led the team with 109 tackles.

Then there’s the mental obstacle of an elite 24-year-old football player being unable to participate in a game he so often has talked about loving. Lynn said he believes James will be OK.

“I’m not as concerned about D.J. because he’s a strong-minded young athlete,” Lynn said. “Football doesn’t define who he is. He might be the best safety in the game, but it doesn’t define who he is as a man. As long as he stays positive, he will heal and he will play football again. Just a matter of when. Right now, we just don’t know.”

In replacing James, the Chargers do have multiple options. Starting free safety Rayshawn Jenkins used to play strong safety. He could shift back to the position, with Nasir Adderley taking over at free safety.

Defensive back Desmond King, normally a slot cornerback, has played some safety for the Chargers. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)

Desmond King, who has played mostly nickel in his career, also has trained at safety. He is coming off a down year after being an All-Pro in 2018.

Rookie Alohi Gilman, a sixth-round pick in April, has been backing up James in practice.

“I like the depth we have in our secondary,” Lynn said. “We have to make some different combinations. We have some good players in that secondary.”

One possibility the Chargers apparently aren’t considering is free agent Earl Thomas, who was released by Baltimore last week.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Thomas would be familiar with the Chargers’ system since he ran the same one during his time with Seattle.

But Lynn downplayed the idea of signing Thomas.

“We have a lot of guys in this camp that know our system really well,” he said. “Since you guys are consistently telling me how stacked we are in the secondary, why the hell would I be looking anywhere else?”



All hands on deck

Darius Jennings was among the Chargers who didn’t participate in the team’s light practice Monday. He is dealing with a leg issue that arose Sunday.

Without Jennings and with Mike Williams (shoulder) uncertain for the start of the season, the Chargers are left with a wide receiver group that includes Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and a lot of questions.

Jason Moore is the only other receiver on the roster with an NFL catch, and he has two, both last season.

Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson also have been working with the first team in practice. Both were mostly practice squad players last season.

The Chargers drafted two receivers in April — Joe Reed (fifth round, Virginia) and K.J. Hill (seventh round, Ohio State).

Perryman sits

Veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman did not play any defensive snaps in the scrimmage Sunday, something Lynn called a “coach’s decision.”

He was replaced by rookie Kenneth Murray Jr. at the starting middle linebacker spot. Murray was the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 draft.

“We know what Denzel can do,” Lynn said. “I wanted to see some of the younger guys play. … Denzel’s been sore a little bit too. So I’m watching his health.”



Etc.

Lynn said the Chargers might return to SoFi Stadium for a workout before the start of the season. They were scheduled to scrimmage there last week, but the event was called off in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting. … Running back Justin Jackson was limited Monday because of a foot problem. … Lynn said right guard Trai Turner is OK after missing time Sunday because of a leg issue.

